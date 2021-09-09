NV Group USA Promotes Mike Remitz to EVP Sales

Fairfield, Conn. — NV Group USA, responsible for the launch, development, and growth of NV Group India’s premium spirits brands in the US, announces the expansion of its rapidly growing sales organization and the promotion of industry veteran, Mike Remitz, to the position of Executive Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Remitz will report to NV Group USA President, Mike Ginley, and oversee an aggressive growth plan for SMOKE LAB VODKA as well as the launch of additional premium spirits brands produced by NV Group India.

Ginley commented “I was thrilled when Mike agreed to join NV Group USA last October. He brings a wealth of skills and experience to the table that will be instrumental in helping us achieve our aggressive distribution and sales goals over the next five years and beyond.”

Prior to joining NV Group USA in October 2020, Mike built his own successful alcoholic beverage consulting company focused on helping suppliers develop and enhance distributor relationships. Earlier in his career, Mike held a number of senior positions in multinational spirits and wine companies including Vice President, Northeast Division at Remy Cointreau USA and Vice President of Marketing, Control States at Allied Domecq Spirits, USA. Ginley added “Mike initially joined NV Group USA as Region Sales Director; however, it quickly became clear his expertise was better suited for helping establish our new structure and take on national responsibilities. Since October, Mike has been instrumental in growing the NV Group USA sales team from two to 12 sales representatives covering the Northeast and Florida to California.”

Mike Remitz responded, “I am thrilled to be part of this energetic and motivated team representing SMOKE LAB VODKA and an exciting range of NV Group spirits brands that will soon be heading to the US Market. The sky is the limit!”

Varun Jain, CEO, NV Group India added, “NV Group India is eager to build our company and brand presence in the US market and we are committed to providing the support and resources necessary to achieve success. We are building a 24-person full-time sales team to manage key accounts and support a network of national distributor partners and we are investing $10M in annual marketing support to drive trade push and consumer pull through advertising, POS visibility, consumer sampling, PR and social media. With Mike Ginley, NV Group USA President and Mike Remitz, NV Group USA EVP Sales, leading the charge, we are confident we will achieve our goals.”

NV Group India’s vision is to become the world’s first global premium spirits company from India and lead the way in showcasing India’s finest quality ingredients and skilled craftsmanship on the world stage.

About SMOKE LAB

SMOKE LAB, established in 2020 by Varun Jain and headquartered in New Delhi, India, is where the eccentric and innovative minds come together to create the premium experience of SMOKE. SMOKE LAB includes products of the SMOKE brand namely, the SMOKE Vodka, SMOKE Wear, SMOKE Water and SMOKE Sanitizer. SMOKE LAB is owned by the NV Group.

About NV Group

Established in 1994, NV Group has grown to become one of the largest grain spirits distillers in India with an impressive range of brands in its portfolio. NV connotes world class quality. NV Group is a force to be reckoned with, presenting the finest blends in several categories including vodka, gin, rum, whiskey and RTDs.

For More Information:

https://smokelabofficial.com/