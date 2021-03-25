OHLQ and Watershed Distillery Announce an Ohio Bourbon Treasure Hunt

COLUMBUS, OHIO — New single barrel bourbon offerings from Watershed Distillery were announced in partnership with Ohio Liquor (OHLQ). This exclusive barrel release features the first-ever private barrel selections made by OHLQ from an Ohio bourbon producer and will be available beginning on Monday, March 22, at select liquor agencies across the state of Ohio.

“We are thrilled to be releasing these single barrel bourbons, hand-selected by the OHLQ and Watershed teams for their unique flavor profiles,” shares Greg Lehman, CEO of Watershed Distillery. “The release of these barrels highlights some of our very best bourbons with one of our very best partners—OHLQ.”

Get ready to hunt! Bottles of the three private barrel selections will be allocated to 25 OHLQ liquor agencies across the state. The special single barrel releases include:

Ambry Spice – This bourbon is a shining example of Watershed’s high rye mash bill. A subtly spicey and floral nose combines with flavors of warm cinnamon and dark cherry fruit for a full-bodied bourbon with a long warm finish. State retail price: $59.99, Proof: 116.2

Ohio Honeycomb – This bourbon is a favorite amongst the Watershed team. Aromas of warm sherry, port, cedar and raisin meld with rich flavors of toasted oats, honeysuckle and rich caramel to create a bourbon with a medium-long finish and apple tannins. State retail price: $59.99, Proof: 134.1

Pilfer’s Pick – An approachable expression that both experienced bourbon drinkers and those just beginning to explore are sure to enjoy. Vanilla and brown sugar on the nose pair with subtle and balanced flavors of oats, nutmeg, cinnamon and orange blossom for a bourbon with a round, even finish. State retail price: $59.99, Proof: 118.2

“What’s better than Ohio bourbon for Ohio bourbon lovers?” said Jim Canepa, Superintendent of the Division of Liquor Control. “Our single barrel program launched in 2017, and we’re proud to expand this successful program by partnering with an Ohio distillery to hand select these barrels for Ohio’s consumers.”

All three barrels have unique flavor profiles and are aged a minimum of four years in Ohio-made bourbon barrels. These releases will not be available at Watershed Distillery’s bottle shop and bourbon hunters are encouraged to utilize OHLQ.com to locate these spirits. Greg Lehman will be leading a virtual tasting of these bourbons on March 31 at 6:30 pm that will be live-streamed from Watershed Distillery in which he will tell the story behind each barrel, how it got its name and lead the virtual group through a tasting.

For more information on Watershed Distillery, their spirits or to reserve free tickets for the virtual bourbon tasting, please visit Watershed’s website.

ABOUT WATERSHED DISTILLERY

Firmly rooted in the belief that success doesn’t happen overnight and certainly doesn’t happen by chance, Watershed Distillery seeks to create and celebrate change within the community and beyond. Distilling, growing, and sharing in Columbus, Ohio, since 2010, Watershed’s creative family of spirits reflects the brand’s commitment to the dogged pursuit of perfection, local ingredients, and time-honored practices.

ABOUT OHIO LIQUOR

Ohio Liquor is a partnership between the Ohio Division of Liquor Control and JobsOhio Beverage System (JOBS). JOBS owns the spirituous liquor product (intoxicating liquor containing more than 21 percent alcohol by volume) in Ohio for retail and wholesale sales. The division manages wholesale and retail operations for the sale of spirituous liquor in Ohio. OHLQ Locations are private businesses which own and operate retail outlets and sell spirituous liquor products on consignment. Profits from spirituous liquor provide dedicated funding for JobsOhio’s economic development efforts.

For More Information:

http://www.watersheddistillery.com