ONE ROQ Announces Senior Hires to Lead U.S. Distribution

Last month, ONE ROQ Spirits, makers of emerging lifestyle innovation brand, ONE ROQ Vodka Club, is announcing John Mulvey and Jack Delaporte, two senior hires, to lead distribution development in the US. The announcement comes hand-in-hand with the Company’s aim to achieve distribution in all 50 US states, and more, by 2023. A growing platform of online Club Members (owners) recently eclipsed 3000, and sales were up 150% from prior year despite distributor suspensions on new items in 2020.

The target 50 status of distribution infrastructure is part of the Company’s operating requirement to fulfill Member Carry Requests, a white-glove placement service enabled by unique ONE ROQ Member tools that can have ONE ROQ made available through specific establishments of Member’s choosing in their local markets. 50 States will allow the Company to expand its e-commerce capability by adding more retailers who can then reach more Member households throughout the country. ONE ROQ states it has a data-driven basis it believes will drive Club/Brand Membership to ‘disruptive’ numbers.

” John Mulvey and Jack Delaporte have a combined 50 years of successful brand launch and distributor programming experience working for some of the most successful suppliers and distributors in the world,” shares Green, CEO/Director. “Together, their job will be to develop and manage a National distribution network we require to advance our business plan. ”

About John Mulvey

John is a highly demonstrated sales professional with a 35-year track record in driving successful brand introductions and market sales for top supplier brands within the US adult beverage industry. John began his career as a regional manager at Bacardi Limited, a top 5 global supplier of beverage alcohol, serving from 1990 to 1997. Following, John was recruited by the Kautz Ironstone Vineyards Company where he directed and managed an 8-state mid-west territory overseeing 15 US distributors. With a burgeoning track record in sales, John was finally hired by Imperial Brands, the US subsidiary of Belvedere SA (France), a top 10 global supplier, to be part of the National Team that led the Sobieski US brand launch to over 1 Million Cases in just 4th years, the fastest brand to reach 1M cases in the US ever.

John’s focus will be in developing, overseeing and managing new distributors, the marketing processes that support the fulfillment of Member Carry Requests, as well as traditional retailer activations.

We are looking forward to working with John to create the same confidence and success he has grown accustomed to creating for world-class brands.

About Jack Delaporte

With over 15 years of experience in the alcohol beverage industry, Jack’s dynamic background in field sales, regional and national sales management roles for leading supplier and distributor companies, Sovereign Brands and the Young’s Market Company, offers ONE ROQ an immediate opportunity to create valued distributor partnerships with valuable distributors that will help bring ONE ROQ into the mainstream US adult beverage market. Jack’s focus is to support distributor processes that will successfully activate accounts requested by ORVC Members through ONE ROQ’s Carry Request tool; and also to activate retailers that have an interest to enroll in the superior brand experience of ONE ROQ.

Through his company, Blank Slate Beverage, Jack’s sole focus will lie in creating new distribution partners to advance Company sales, market share and member experience. In addition to new distributor development, Jack will also work to support distributors by helping to authorize regional chain retailers, national accounts, on-premise, and independent liquor outlets.

We look forward to working with Jack to creating winning distributor partnerships that will introduce and grow ONE ROQ’s next-generation experience brand into a systemic success story inside the US spirits market, and beyond.

