Organika Vodka Partners With Breakthru Beverage Group For Florida Distribution

Miami, Fla. – Organika Vodka is proud to announce a new partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations and affiliates in 14 U.S. markets and throughout Canada. This agreement opens new sales and distribution opportunities in Florida for Organika Vodka in the ultra-premium vodka category.

“We are so excited and grateful for our partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group,” said Mike Seidov, U.S. Managing Partner at Organika Vodka. “As we continue to be driven with sales and distribution growth, we remain focused on staying innovative by implementing our marketing strategy.”

Expanding at a rate of nearly two percent per year, the vodka category is outpacing whiskey’s and tequila’s recent growth and remains a global spirits front-runner. Organika’s innovative marketing aligns with Breakthru’s portfolio strategy to offer diverse and highly relevant brands to consumers around the world.

Both family-owned companies, Organika Vodka and Breakthru Beverage have bold ambitions, rooted in hard work and dedication to their craft, that led to this new partnership.

While the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for the industry, Breakthru’s forward-thinking approach, strong technology foundation, digital capabilities, and route-to-market approach made them the preferred partner for Organika. Breakthru’s confidence in their products and the potential for growth in this explosive market means the sky is the limit for Organika.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine, and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing, and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit BreakthruBev.com.

About Organika Vodka

Organika Vodka is an authentic Siberian vodka that is distributed in 19 countries around the world, and their new partnership with Breakthru leads them one big step into a wider reach in the US market. Featuring three cornerstone products – Organika, Organika Life, and Organika Truffle – Organika Vodka is dedicated to the conservation of rare and endangered species of animals, contributing a portion of annual proceeds to partner conservation organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund and the Amur Tiger Center, amongst many others. As the brand continues to grow, it only hopes to expand its efforts in wildlife conservation as it fulfills one of the missions it took on from its very creation.

For More Information:

https://organika.vodka/en/