Phenomenal Spirits Announces Distribution Gains in Europe

Virginia Beach, VA – Just two years after officially opening its doors for business in December of 2018, Phenomenal Spirits has secured formal distribution agreements for its spirits brands in France, Denmark, Poland and the UK. In February of 2020, the company formally launched Ron Izalco 10 Year Rum in the US and soon followed with the launch of Ron Izalco 15 Year Cask Strength Rum and RY3 Whiskey Finished in Rum Cask. Distribution of Phenomenal Spirits three ultra-premium brands in the US has since expanded to include California, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, Washington DC, Alabama and Mississippi with aggressive plans for continued expansion in 2021.

Phenomenal Spirits was founded by visionary spirits entrepreneur Karthik Sudhir with the mission of invoking phenomenal moments for phenomenal people through handcrafted, authentic and exceptionally high-quality spirits that fill unmet gaps in the spirits category. To accomplish his mission, Sudhir assembled a team of dedicated professionals including Master Blender, Matt Witzig, Co-founder and Master Distiller of Joseph Magnus Distillery.

Sudhir commented, “High-end spirits and rum connoisseurs are eager for new expressions that are complex yet beautifully balanced and fill an untapped need in their drinks repertoire. Ron Izalco 10 Year is a 43% ABV full-bodied rum that is less sweet than competitive offerings. It is straight-aged 10 years in ex-bourbon barrels utilizing Solera ageing and perfectly suited for sipping or enjoying in high-end craft cocktails. Ron Izalco 15 Year Cask Strength is an unrivaled blend of Spanish-style rums straight-aged for a minimum of 15 Years & crafted with no sugars or additives. It was created to provide connoisseurs with a pure and authentic rum drinking experience. RY3 Whiskey is an exquisite blend of 3 phenomenal whiskeys, 3 handpicked mash-bills, and 3 distinctive aged statements finished in vintage rum casks. RY3 Whiskey offers drinkers an unparalleled sipping experience of silky-smooth rye and layers of fruity and complex notes from the rum barrels.”

Since its inception, Phenomenal Spirits have received numerous awards giving testimony to the superior quality and craftsmanship of the extraordinary liquid in the bottle. In 2018, Ron Izalco 10 Year won a coveted Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition followed by numerous awards in 2019 including: Double Gold & Rum Trophy at the International Spirits Challenge and Master of Rum in the Ultra-Premium category from Spirits Masters.

Sudhir added, “I am confident that we have established a solid framework that will allow for continued growth and expansion in 2021 both in the US and abroad. In addition to successfully launching three spirits in 2020, we invested in building our own fully functional blending facility that allows us to control quality and consistency while achieving scale and operational efficiency. Our aggressive plans for 2021 include continued innovations that meet untapped consumer demand, distribution growth throughout the US, and global expansion to Asia and additional European markets. We are passionately committed to bring our amazing portfolio of spirits brands and drinking experiences to new consumers around the world.”

About Phenomenal Spirits

Phenomenal Spirits is an idea, vision and an incubation platform to develop exceptionally high quality super-premium and ultra-premium spirits. The team consists of phenomenal distillers, master blenders, brand builders and marketers with an undying mission to invoke phenomenal moments for phenomenal people through phenomenal spirits.

For More Information:

http://www.phenomenalspirits.com