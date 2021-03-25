Post Meridiem Launches Via E-Commerce

ATLANTA – Post Meridiem Spirit Co., the Southeast’s first canned cocktail brand, is making its single-serve, ready-to-drink cocktails available via e-commerce across the U.S. beginning on National Cocktail Day, March 24. Previously available only in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, the Atlanta-based brand is bringing its suite of five authentic cocktails to more than 30 states through direct-to-home delivery in partnership with a network of third-party retailers. Each classic cocktail features 100% real ingredients expertly balanced at the right proportions, for a bar-quality drinking experience wherever consumers choose to imbibe.

“Through direct delivery, we’re meeting the desires of consumers from coast to coast who want the quality and taste of a genuine cocktail, the simplicity of perfectly balanced ingredients and the safety and convenience of an at-home experience,” said Post Meridiem Co-Founder Andrew Rodbell. “A strong fan base has mobilized around our cocktails in the Southeast, as more and more people have had the opportunity to taste the difference that real ingredients make in a canned cocktail. We’re thrilled to bring the ready to shake and pour simplicity of our bar-quality cocktails to consumers across the country.”

The “Real” Difference: A cocktail is only as good as its ingredients, and the Post Meridiem team believes this is especially true for canned cocktails. With a focus on transparency, a revolutionary tenet within the ready to drink space, each can prominently features a list of the 100% real ingredients – and the balanced proportions – within each beverage. These ingredients include barrel-aged whiskey, tequila imported from Mexico, multiple rums, carefully matched bitters, maraschino liqueur imported from Italy and 100% real lime juice. In fact, Post Meridiem cocktails are the only canned cocktails to include 100% lime juice.

Small Cans, Big Impact: The Post Meridiem canned cocktail line is served up in 100-mL, steel-walled cans to protect the real ingredients inside. The petite cans may be the perfect size for shipping and even slipping into pockets and purses, but there is nothing scaled-down about the genuine cocktails inside. When shaken and poured over ice, it becomes clear that they are bar-quality drinks – with the punch to prove it at 23-37% alcohol by volume.

The Line-Up:

The Real Lime Juice Margarita

27.5% ALC/VOL, 55 Proof

1 2/3oz Silver Tequila

1 oz Orange Curacao

3/4oz 100% Real Lime Juice

The Double Old Fashioned

37% ALC/VOL, 74 Proof

3 oz Straight Bourbon Whiskey

4 Dashes Blend of Three Bitters

1/3 oz Demerara Syrup

Orange Zest Oil

The Lemongrass Vodka Gimlet

25% ALC/VOL, 50 Proof

2 oz Vodka

2/3 oz 100 % Real Lime Juice

2/3 oz Cane Sugar Syrup

Lemongrass Oil

The 1944 Mai Tai

23.5% ALC/VOL, 47 Proof

1 1/2 oz Blend of Caribbean Rums

3/4 oz 100% Real Lime Juice

2/3 oz Orange Curacao

1/2 oz Almond Orgeat

The No. Four Daiquiri

27% ALC/VOL, 54 Proof

2 oz Silver & West Indies Rums

1/3 oz Italian Maraschino Liqueur

2/3 oz 100% Real Lime Juice

1/3 oz Cane Sugar Syrup

Online Pricing & Availability: Cocktails may be purchased online in minimum orders of eight cans for $3.99 each plus the cost of shipping. Shipping is free for orders of 24 cans or more. Post Meridiem is currently able to ship to 33 states and Washington D.C.

Retail Locations: Cocktails are available for purchase at licensed liquor retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. A comprehensive resource of retail locations can be found on Post Meridiem’s website.

About Post Meridiem Spirit Co.

Post Meridiem was born out of a recurring question asked between long-time friends Andrew Rodbell and Charles Sain, “Why can’t I get a good cocktail here?” Seeking to give consumers access to ready-to-drink bar-quality cocktails, the pair founded the company in 2017 and introduced the cocktail suite in 2019, which is manufactured in a dedicated facility in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood. In addition to the direct-to-consumer online offering, the brand is available in retail outlets throughout Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee and is distributed through National Distributing Company, Inc.; Republic National Distributing Company, LLC. and Lipman Brothers.

For More Information:

https://shop.postmeridiemspirits.com