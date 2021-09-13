Preiss Imports Brings On Veteran Karl duHoffman As Regional VP Of Sales

Ramona, Calif. – Preiss Imports is proud to welcome Karl DuHoffmann as our new Regional Vice President of Sales covering Maryland, DC, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Karl’s extensive experience in the industry from hospitality through to the supplier tier is prefaced by having honed his craft at Winebow, Martin Scott Wines, Hotaling and his current part ownership in Orchard Hill Cider.

His experience in brand building, portfolio management and consulting will be a valued addition to Preiss Imports.

Karl is a proven performer in helping companies grow brands and he will be instrumental in growing the extensive Preiss Imports portfolio.

Under Karl’s guidance Preiss Imports will increase its reach as well as support our distribution network.

