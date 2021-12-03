Sipsmith Announces Handcrafted Holiday Collaboration with Jonathan Adler

NEW YORK CITY – Today, Sipsmith, the quintessential expression of a classic London Gin, announces a limited-edition holiday collaboration with celebrated designer Jonathan Adler alongside his partner, British creative Simon Doonan, to introduce the ultimate gift of spirited essentials for perfecting your cocktail serve.

As a cheeky nod to the hardworking hands behind the merry collaboration, Doonan pairs the unique brass and marble Jonathan Adler “Barbell Barwares” together with Sipsmith’s SIP: 100 Gin Cocktails book, written by Sipsmith Master Distiller and award-winning author Jared Brown. Exemplifying elegance and a bit of English charm, the ‘Perfect Your Serve’ cocktail kit is available while supplies last for gin lovers and design enthusiasts to treat themselves this holiday season.

“Sipsmith was founded in 2009 on a mission to bring London Dry Gin of truly uncompromising quality and character back to the city where it first earned its name,” said Brown. “This truly British collaboration was founded on what we call ‘smithery’ and a shared passion for things well made. We are thrilled to be working with fellow craftsmen Jonathan Adler and his partner Simon Doonan this season.”

With Simon’s creative visionary input, the ‘Perfect Your Serve’ cocktail kit exhibits Sipsmith, Jonathan Adler, and Simon Doonan’s commitment to producing the highest quality goods, setting a new benchmark for supreme craftsmanship and excellence.

“The only thing as stylishly British as my adorable husband Simon is Sipsmith,” said Jonathan Adler, potter, designer and author. “We think the holidays are a wonderful time to sharpen your cocktail skills, and with the help of this sipping set from our favorite quintessential London Gin, we hope you too are inspired to smith your own cocktails at home, toasting to friends and loved ones.”

An extremely versatile spirit, Sipsmith is essential for producing the highest quality cocktails and is perfect for gin cocktails like the Negroni, G&T, and the classic Martini. The Sipsmith x Jonathan Adler ‘Perfect Your Serve’ Gift Set can be found online at JonathanAdler.com and in select Jonathan Adler stores in the United States for a limited time at $160 USD beginning November 29th, 2021 while supplies last.

About Sipsmith

Pioneers of the gin revival, Sipsmith was London’s first copper distillery for nearly two hundred years, on a mission to bring back London Dry Gin to the city where it made its name. Sipsmith combines modern technology with traditional recipes and techniques of yesteryear. All Sipsmith spirits are made by hand and in small batches, driven by the belief that this is the only way to craft spirits of such high quality. Sipsmith opened its distillery doors in 2009 and its London Dry Gin has since won over 30 international awards. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @sipsmith, #sipsmith. For all things sippable, please visit www.sipsmith.com.

About Jonathan Adler

Potter, designer, and author Jonathan Adler launched his namesake brand after leaving his day job to pursue his first love: pottery. In 1993, Barneys bought his collection of pots, and five years later, he opened his first store in Soho. Jonathan’s desire to design all the bits one needs to create a flawlessly chic home lead to more and more. Today, Jonathan Adler is a design company with stores worldwide, a thriving e-commerce site, a full slate of residential and commercial projects, and a wholesale business with over 1000 points of distribution globally. It is dedicated to bringing Modern American Glamour to your life.

Please sip responsibly.