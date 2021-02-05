Spirit Works Distillery Announces Krystal Goulart as Head Distiller

Sebastopol, CA – The team at Northern California’s acclaimed Spirit Works Distillery, named “2020 Distillery of the Year” by the American Distilling Institute (ADI), announces the promotion of Krystal Goulart to the helm of its award-winning distilling program.

Goulart arrived at Spirit Works in 2018 to apprentice with the all-female distilling team after more than a decade of work in the wine industry as a lead enologist and cellar master at such esteemed Sonoma wineries as Chateau St. Jean and Cruse Wine Co. With an astute palate, deep technical knowledge and a passion for fine craft beverages, Krystal was an immediate asset to the Spirit Works team, which is widely respected for its creativity, innovation and deep commitment to quality. Krystal has a degree in Enology and Viticulture from California State University, Fresno, and honed her skills abroad prior to her tenure with Sonoma County wineries, including in Australia’s Margaret River Valley and Portugal’s Douro Valley. While working with wine, Krystal had been observing with great interest the boom of the craft distilling industry around the U.S. and in her own Sonoma County backyard. That interest and readiness for a new adventure and challenge landed her at Spirit Works Distillery.

“We are absolutely thrilled to promote Krystal into such an integral role with our team in this new year – and at such an exciting time after our Distillery of the Year award,” said Ashby Marshall, Spirit Works proprietor and original distiller. “With a background in wine production and with several years under her belt with Spirit Works, Krystal has shown she has the palate, demeanor, intellect, and logistical skills essential to her new role. We are excited for everyone else to get to know her and see her stamp on our spirits moving forward.”

What Lies Ahead?

As the leading creative force behind the still, Krystal already has a number of projects underway, including an Amaro with a sloe berry twist and a new recipe for a second batch of Exploratory Gin.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to have been promoted to Head Distiller at Spirit Works Distillery,” said Krystal. ”Working alongside an innovative female-led team has been inspiring and has allowed me to refine my skills over the past three years. I look forward to maintaining our signature award-winning style, while challenging myself and my team to push our creative energies towards every aspect of the distilling process.”

Spirit Works 2021 Updates & Highlights:

DTC in CA: With California direct sales restrictions lifted for distilleries in 2020 due to COVID-19, Spirit Works is able to ship directly to consumers in the state though orders placed online. The Distillery has continued to offer onsite pick-up in Sebastopol’s Barlow District.

With California direct sales restrictions lifted for distilleries in 2020 due to COVID-19, Spirit Works is able to ship directly to consumers in the state though orders placed online. The Distillery has continued to offer onsite pick-up in Sebastopol’s Barlow District. Virtual Events: Spirit Works launched and is expanding its virtual tasting programming and will again offer tours and tastings onsite once pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Spirit Works launched and is expanding its virtual tasting programming and will again offer tours and tastings onsite once pandemic restrictions are lifted. Spirits Club: The Distillery’s growing Spirits Club continues to offer unique and limited edition expressions and pricing, offering onsite pick up and statewide delivery.

The Distillery’s growing Spirits Club continues to offer unique and limited edition expressions and pricing, offering onsite pick up and statewide delivery. Supporting Local & Sustainable: A Distillery known for its grain-to-glass, sustainably-driven ethos, Spirit Works has partnered with neighboring farmer Mai Nguyen for local grains (located mere miles from the Distillery).

A Distillery known for its grain-to-glass, sustainably-driven ethos, Spirit Works has partnered with neighboring farmer Mai Nguyen for local grains (located mere miles from the Distillery). Distribution: Spirit Works is available in CA, CO, AZ, and OR, targeting additional states for distribution ahead.

ABOUT SPIRIT WORKS DISTILLERY

Spirit Works Distillery, awarded Distillery of the Year in July 2020, was founded in 2012 in Sebastopol, California, the heart of Sonoma County, by husband and wife team Timo and Ashby Marshall, who bring their environmental stewardship to every process. The distillery is a highly respected and award-winning craft spirits producer which house-ferments, distills, and bottles onsite handmade Vodka, Gin, Sloe Gin, Barrel Gin, Barrel Reserve Sloe Gin; its four-year-old Straight Wheat, Straight Rye, and Four Grain Bourbon Whiskey. Spirit Works is also contracted to produce spirits for a variety of clients around the country. Driven by one of the few female-led distilling teams in the U.S., Spirit Works Distillery is continually voted as Best Craft Distillery and Tasting Room in Sonoma County. For more information about Spirit Works Distillery, visit online. Follow Spirit Works Distillery on Instagram/Facebook at @spiritworksdistillery. Media can contact Erin Hunt Moore at emoore@verdantpr.com or Ashby Marshall at ashby@spiritworksdistillery.com for hi-res images and further information.

For More Information:

https://spiritworksdistillery.com/