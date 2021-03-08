Spirits Gallery: New Names Enter RTD Cocktails

We’re only a few months into 2021, but it’s already shaping into another banner year for ready-to-drink cocktails. In this gallery, we highlight some of the notable new releases thus far, which features several well-known spirits brands — including Bombay Sapphire and Ogden’s Own — making their RTD debuts.

Bombay Sapphire Bombay Sapphire Hitting shelves in April, Bombay Sapphire is marking its entrance to the RTD cocktail category with the launch of its signature Gin & Tonic and Gin & Tonic Light (5.9% ABV each). Available in 4-packs of 250ml cans, the line puts the classic cocktail in a convenient format that’s ready for on-the-go. The suggested retail price is $12.99.

Crook & Marker Crook & Marker Deepening its presence in the organic spirits space, RTD cocktail brand Crook & Marker has introduced a line of premium Lime Margaritas made with 100% pure Blue Agave tequila and just 100 calories. The line is available in 8-packs nationwide, with prices varying by market.

Ogden's Own Ogden's Own Hailing from Utah, Ogden’s Own is stepping into the ready-to-drink cocktail category for the first time this year with the introduction of two canned varietals of classic cocktails: Five Wives Moscow Mule (10% ABV) and Five Wives Vodka Soda (7% ABV) - both made with its award-winning Five Wives Vodka. Both Ogden’s cocktails are now officially available for sale at the Ogden’s Own Distillery Store and will soon be available nationwide for the suggested price of $3.39 per 12 oz. can.

Kombucha Cocktails Kombucha Cocktails Launched early this year, Kombucha Cocktails is just like it sounds — a line of kombucha-based cocktails featuring premium spirits like gin, vodka and tequila. The line is available in three SKUs: Cucumber Clarity (7% ABV), Mindful Mule (5% ABV) and Sunshine State (5% ABV) in 12 oz. slim cans.

Kinky Kinky Kinky has expanded its range of low-alcohol RTD cocktails (5% ABV) with Fruit Punch. Kinky Fruit Punch is available nationwide in 6-packs for a suggested retail price of $8.99. The flavor is also sold as a liqueur in 750mL bottles for $19.99.

Spa Girl Spa Girl San Diego-based Spa Girl has introduced its new Sparkling Cocktail Collection featuring sparkling vodka martinis available in three varieties: Fresh, Strawberry and Pineapple. Each is vegan and gluten free, with each 3 oz. serving containing 66 calories, 2 grams of carbs and 2 grams of sugar. The products are available in 12-packs of 250ml cans ($49.99) and 24-packs ($89.99).

Zaddy's Zaddy's Now available throughout California, Zaddy’s is a new line of gin-based ready-to-drink cocktails available in three varieties: Corpse Reviver, Gin Sonic and Ginger Fizz. The line is now available in select stores in 4-packs ($11.99) and single cans ($2.99). 12-packs and 24-packs are also available through the brand’s website.