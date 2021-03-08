Spirits Gallery: New Names Enter RTD Cocktails

We’re only a few months into 2021, but it’s already shaping into another banner year for ready-to-drink cocktails. In this gallery, we highlight some of the notable new releases thus far, which features several well-known spirits brands — including Bombay Sapphire and Ogden’s Own — making their RTD debuts.
Bombay Sapphire
Hitting shelves in April, Bombay Sapphire is marking its entrance to the RTD cocktail category with the launch of its signature Gin & Tonic and Gin & Tonic Light (5.9% ABV each). Available in 4-packs of 250ml cans, the line puts the classic cocktail in a convenient format that’s ready for on-the-go. The suggested retail price is $12.99.
Crook & Marker
Deepening its presence in the organic spirits space, RTD cocktail brand Crook & Marker has introduced a line of premium Lime Margaritas made with 100% pure Blue Agave tequila and just 100 calories. The line is available in 8-packs nationwide, with prices varying by market.
Ogden's Own
Hailing from Utah, Ogden’s Own is stepping into the ready-to-drink cocktail category for the first time this year with the introduction of two canned varietals of classic cocktails: Five Wives Moscow Mule (10% ABV) and Five Wives Vodka Soda (7% ABV) - both made with its award-winning Five Wives Vodka. Both Ogden’s cocktails are now officially available for sale at the Ogden’s Own Distillery Store and will soon be available nationwide for the suggested price of $3.39 per 12 oz. can.
Kombucha Cocktails
Launched early this year, Kombucha Cocktails is just like it sounds — a line of kombucha-based cocktails featuring premium spirits like gin, vodka and tequila. The line is available in three SKUs: Cucumber Clarity (7% ABV), Mindful Mule (5% ABV) and Sunshine State (5% ABV) in 12 oz. slim cans.
Kinky
Kinky has expanded its range of low-alcohol RTD cocktails (5% ABV) with Fruit Punch. Kinky Fruit Punch is available nationwide in 6-packs for a suggested retail price of $8.99. The flavor is also sold as a liqueur in 750mL bottles for $19.99.
Spa Girl
San Diego-based Spa Girl has introduced its new Sparkling Cocktail Collection featuring sparkling vodka martinis available in three varieties: Fresh, Strawberry and Pineapple. Each is vegan and gluten free, with each 3 oz. serving containing 66 calories, 2 grams of carbs and 2 grams of sugar. The products are available in 12-packs of 250ml cans ($49.99) and 24-packs ($89.99).
Zaddy's
Now available throughout California, Zaddy’s is a new line of gin-based ready-to-drink cocktails available in three varieties: Corpse Reviver, Gin Sonic and Ginger Fizz. The line is now available in select stores in 4-packs ($11.99) and single cans ($2.99). 12-packs and 24-packs are also available through the brand’s website.
1800
National Margarita Day was last month, but 1800’s Ultimate Margarita line makes it easy to recreate the holiday anytime of year. Each features 1800’s signature silver tequila and premium ingredients. The line is bottled at 19.9 proof (9.95% ABV) and has a suggested retail price of $21.99 per 1.75L bottle.