St-Rémy Brandy Unveils St-Rémy Signature For A New Generation Of Brandy Drinkers

St-Rémy, the world’s leading French brandy, is on a mission to recruit a new generation of brandy drinkers, to breathe life back into the brandy category, and inspire the 21st century cocktail connoisseur, both behind the bar and at home. How? With its latest expression, St-Rémy Signature, which, after launching in Canada domestic last year, is now preparing to land in the United States.

With roots dating back to 1886, St-Rémy is a true pioneer in the field, and so it is only natural that it leads the charge in rejuvenating the category, adding flair, freshness and style, while retaining its dedication to being 100% French from grapes to glass.

St-Rémy is targeting a new generation of discerning drinkers?between the ages of 30 to 40 with refined taste. St-Rémy Signature appeals to this group, among others, through its liquid excellence, and its presentation in a minimalist, elegant bottle, similar to that of whisky, bourbon and rum,?encouraging consumers to rediscover brandy and position it as a spirit of choice.

Through its modern and innovative production processes, St-Rémy Signature is the perfect balance of tradition and modernity, a unique liquid designed to delight at every unexpected moment and inspire a new wave of drinkers to reclaim a moment of harmony in their busy lives.

The processes used to create St-Rémy Signature have resulted in a drink echoing the lifecycle of its desired consumers. The enthusiasm of youth has been imparted by the first maturation in new oak casks (Quercus Patrea) giving the liquid intense spiced notes and verve. The wisdom of maturity is reflected through the second maturation in traditional casks (Quercus Robur), where the liquid becomes balanced and complex. The result is a smooth, proud and authentic brandy, creating a moment of true harmony.

St-Rémy Signature is luminous, bright and amber in color with sweet aromas of vanilla, coconut and almond greeting you on the nose. Round and balanced on the palate, the woody notes are enriched with honey, nut and butter flavors. To discover St-Rémy Signature is to discover a new kind of harmony.

“St-Rémy Signature is an original creation”, says St-Rémy Master Blender, Cécile Roudaut. “While respecting French brandy-making traditions, I have added a maturation stage in small virgin oak barrels, which marks its distinction.”

St-Rémy Signature provides a unique base for your favorite serves, reimagined and classic brandy cocktails, such as the French Metropolitan, featuring two ounces St-Rémy Signature, one ounce Italian sweet vermouth and three dashes bitters. Stir with cracked ice, strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass and garnish with a brandied cherry.

The liquid is also perfect for traditional brandy cocktails such as Club, Corpse Reviver No. 1, and the French Alexander and other cocktails such as the French Old Fashioned, Signature Dry, Signature rose or a Tin Train.

St-Rémy Signature is available in select US markets including Texas, Colorado, and Michigan as a first stage, with plans to roll out to Florida in early 2022, followed by additional markets. It will sit alongside St-Rémy XO and VSOP.

St-Rémy Signature (750ml) is available at select retailers, online and on-trade with an SRP of $29.99. Please visit st-remy.com/products/st-remy-signature/ for more information on the latest release.

About St-Rémy

St-Rémy is the world’s favourite and most renowned French brandy, prized by connoisseurs and critics alike since 1886. Originally from the heart of the French Loire Valley, St-Rémy has garnered international recognition for its peerless savoir-faire and distinctive aromatic identity and style. With 130 years of brand history, the recipe continues to be passed from generation to generation: a closely guarded secret known only to the dedicated Master Blenders, well protected in its iconic black bottle. St-Rémy is present in more than 70 markets worldwide and is 100% French from the grapes to the bottle.

For More Information:

https://www.remy-cointreau.com