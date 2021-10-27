Stewart’s Spiked Root Beer Float Ice Cream Rolls Out Nationwide by Tipsy Scoop and Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer

LINCROFT, N.J. — Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer, America’s first-ever, root beer flavored, low calorie hard seltzer inspired by the Stewart’s classic flavor, announced “Stewart’s Spiked Root Beer Float Ice Cream” (up to 5% ABV). Created in partnership with Tipsy Scoop, an artisanal producer of liquor-infused ice cream, which churns the flagship Stewart’s Spiked Root Beer Seltzer into its signature vanilla ice cream base. Marrying these two nostalgic, childhood favorites with an adult twist represents Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer’s first-ever collaboration with an ice cream brand.

Tipsy Scoop, inspired by classic and contemporary cocktails, was founded by Melissa Tavss, who incorporates premium mixed cocktails, stouts and wines into her handmade ice cream. Tavss grew up with Stewart’s Root Beer and salutes her fond memories of root beer floats.

Available via Goldbelly.com and TipsyScoop.com, the boozy and creamy ice cream is available in 4-packs of pints for shipping to all 50 U.S. states. Customers can try their hand at making a boozy float with a scoop of the ice cream and Stewart’s Spiked Root Beer Seltzer at home.

In New York, it is now available by the scoop and the pint at all Tipsy Scoop “Barlours,” including Kips Bay, Williamsburg and Long Beach. At the Williamsburg Barlour, which has a beer & wine license, it is available as an actual float made with Stewart’s Spiked Root Beer Seltzer. Customers must show proof of being 21 and older with a valid ID.

“Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer takes something nostalgic from our childhoods and spikes it up, which is exactly what Tipsy Scoop does,” says Peter Strahm, CEO, Stewart’s Enterprises, Inc. “We are very excited to collaborate with this New York brand, since it is an important market for us. Moreover, the fact that their founder, Melissa Tavss, was very familiar with our brand and had fond memories of it sealed the deal. We chose Root Beer because it is Stewart’s most classic flavor and root beer floats conjure up wonderful memories for most people who can now enjoy it as an adult indulgence.”

“At Tipsy Scoop, we pride ourselves on creating flavors that combine current mixology trends with nostalgic treats our customers remember from when they were young,” says Melissa Tavss, Founder & CEO, Tipsy Scoop. “As a kid, a root beer float with Stewart’s was something I ordered when grown-ups were ordering cocktails or beer. It made me feel more mature. Partnering with the iconic Stewart’s brand to make an adult version of the classic root beer float we all know and love was an obvious choice.”

About Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer

Iconic just got spiked. Nearly 100 years after the birth of Stewart’s, meet Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer: sparkling and crisp hard seltzers spiked with Stewart’s classic flavors! At 5% ABV, each 12 fl. oz. slim can contains just 100 calories, 0/1g sugar and 1g of carbs. They are gluten free, vegan and made with natural flavors. Introductory flavors are the iconic Root Beer, Orange Cream, Black Cherry and the all new Raspberry Lime. For more information, please visit stewartspiked.com or email info@stewartspiked.com and follow us on Instagram at @stewartspiked, Facebook at @stewartspiked and Twitter at @stewartspiked.

About Tipsy Scoop

Tipsy Scoop creates liquor-infused ice creams and sorbets inspired by classic and contemporary cocktails and made using local and seasonal ingredients. All of Tipsy Scoop’s ice creams hold an alcohol content and patrons must be 21 or over to consume with a valid ID! Tipsy Scoop was created in 2014 by Melissa Tavss and is based in New York City. Their ice cream Barlour and flagship location is located in Manhattan in Kips Bay. They also have Barlours in Brooklyn and Long Beach, New York and their ice cream is available in specialty retailers nationwide. To learn more about Tipsy Scoop visit tipsyscoop.com, or follow @tipsyscoop on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

For More Information:

https://stewartspiked.com/