Tattersall Distilling Launches, Corpse Reviver #2, an RTD ‘Cocktail Shorty’

Minneapolis, Minn. – Tattersall Distilling announced the launch of Corpse Reviver #2, the latest addition to its ready-to-drink cocktail line. Hitting shelves next week as a 100ml Cocktail Shorty, it’s made with Tattersall Gin, citrus and a touch of Tattersall Absinthe. This fresh take on an iconic cocktail sipper mixes tart and refreshing notes of orange and lemon with aromatic anise and wormwood.

“Corpse Reviver #2 is one of my all-time favorite drinks— and we’re excited to be able to share our version of this classic cocktail in such an accessible way,” says Dan Oskey, founder and chief operator of Tattersall Distilling. “It’s smooth, yet complex and a truly a well-balanced cocktail. The flavors work together in a surprising harmony and it’s perfect to enjoy any time of day or night.”

With a bright citrus aroma, Tattersall’s Corpse Reviver #2 showcases savory botanicals delicately balanced on the palate. The orange flavors are soft, while the lemon brings a bright and tart taste to the drink. The anisette finish is light and rounds out the cocktail. It is best served shaken over ice or with bubbles.

Product specs include:

30% ABV or 60 proof

$5.99, 100ml bottles

Corpse Reviver #2 is the distillery’s sixth house-made, ready-to-drink cocktail to hit shelves, joining Cosmo Bianco, Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Salty Dog and Bootlegger. It’s also the fourth available as a Cocktail Shorty. Corpse Reviver #2 will be available at retail stores found here and to hotel minibars nationwide.

About Tattersall Distilling

Founded over five years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available in 30 states. Products are always made from the best ingredients available, which are locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. Tattersall is proudly a member of Minnesota Grown, meaning all products include at least 80% of Minnesota-grown ingredients. This fall, Tattersall will open a destination distillery in River Falls, Wisconsin. Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the past three consecutive years. For more information visit tattersalldistilling.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook @tattersalldistilling

For More Information:

https://www.tattersalldistilling.com/