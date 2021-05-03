Tequila Komos Adds Four Industry Leaders To Its Executive Team

Continuing its exponential growth in the ultra-luxury tequila category, Tequila Komos adds four top industry veterans to its executive team.

Ria Soler has joined as Director of Education and Advocacy, after stints with Pernod-Ricard, Chivas Regal, Peroni, Absolut, Frederick-Wldman, and most recently working as the Brand Manager at Sweet & Chilli where she was the agency Portfolio Manager for several Diageo initiatives.

has joined as Director of Education and Advocacy, after stints with Pernod-Ricard, Chivas Regal, Peroni, Absolut, Frederick-Wldman, and most recently working as the Brand Manager at Sweet & Chilli where she was the agency Portfolio Manager for several Diageo initiatives. Daniel Udell has joined as Brand Director. Prior experience includes working on BULLDOG Gin, Campari Global (Wild Turkey), WhistlePig, Gambrinus (BridgePort Brewing) and Treaty Oak.

has joined as Brand Director. Prior experience includes working on BULLDOG Gin, Campari Global (Wild Turkey), WhistlePig, Gambrinus (BridgePort Brewing) and Treaty Oak. Eric Villalobos was named Regional Sales Director – West, after several years building and developing luxury spirits in the Western US and California, most notably Clase Azul at Chopin Imports.

was named Regional Sales Director – West, after several years building and developing luxury spirits in the Western US and California, most notably Clase Azul at Chopin Imports. Paola Bianchi joins the team as Regional Sales Director – East, bringing 10+ years of experience at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

“Casa Komos Brands Group is thrilled to bring in such a talented group of new hires to join the Tequila Komos team,” said Sean Hartnell, President, Tequila Komos. “With these new additions to our executive team, we are well-positioned to continue our category-leading growth and answer the tremendous demand for our Añejo Cristalino and our Reposado Rosa,” he added.

The exponential growth of Tequila Komos is further evidence that the ultra-premium tequila category is ripe for innovation.

About CKBG

CKBG (Casa Komos Brands Group) was founded in the Spring of 2019 by Richard Betts and Joe Marchese to create one-of-a-kind hospitality brands. The venture’s portfolio currently includes Komos, a category redefining line of ultra-luxury Tequilas; and Superbird, a flock of 100% Blue Agave Tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktails. CKBG prides itself on crafting carefully-considered, unique products that embody a true sense of origin and are respectful of tradition but never bound by the past. With operations in New York City, and bases in Amsterdam and Mexico, CKBG infuses a global perspective into everything it creates, and believes in accessible, every day, fun luxury.

For More Information:

https://ckbg.com/