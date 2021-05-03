Tequila Komos Adds Four Industry Leaders To Its Executive Team

Continuing its exponential growth in the ultra-luxury tequila category, Tequila Komos adds four top industry veterans to its executive team.
- Ria Soler has joined as Director of Education and Advocacy, after stints with Pernod-Ricard, Chivas Regal, Peroni, Absolut, Frederick-Wldman, and most recently working as the Brand Manager at Sweet & Chilli where she was the agency Portfolio Manager for several Diageo initiatives.
- Daniel Udell has joined as Brand Director. Prior experience includes working on BULLDOG Gin, Campari Global (Wild Turkey), WhistlePig, Gambrinus (BridgePort Brewing) and Treaty Oak.
- Eric Villalobos was named Regional Sales Director – West, after several years building and developing luxury spirits in the Western US and California, most notably Clase Azul at Chopin Imports.
- Paola Bianchi joins the team as Regional Sales Director – East, bringing 10+ years of experience at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.
“Casa Komos Brands Group is thrilled to bring in such a talented group of new hires to join the Tequila Komos team,” said Sean Hartnell, President, Tequila Komos. “With these new additions to our executive team, we are well-positioned to continue our category-leading growth and answer the tremendous demand for our Añejo Cristalino and our Reposado Rosa,” he added.
The exponential growth of Tequila Komos is further evidence that the ultra-premium tequila category is ripe for innovation.
About CKBG
CKBG (Casa Komos Brands Group) was founded in the Spring of 2019 by Richard Betts and Joe Marchese to create one-of-a-kind hospitality brands. The venture’s portfolio currently includes Komos, a category redefining line of ultra-luxury Tequilas; and Superbird, a flock of 100% Blue Agave Tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktails. CKBG prides itself on crafting carefully-considered, unique products that embody a true sense of origin and are respectful of tradition but never bound by the past. With operations in New York City, and bases in Amsterdam and Mexico, CKBG infuses a global perspective into everything it creates, and believes in accessible, every day, fun luxury.
