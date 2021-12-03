The Cocktail Hour Welcomes an Alluring New Guest with Red Saint

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Red Saint Botanical Spirits debuts at BevNET Live December 6-7 in Santa Monica, California. The antithesis of hard seltzer, Red Saint is brewed from rare teas, real botanicals, and fruit, offering a refreshing taste with something deliciously devious. This “spirit-based hard tea” is crafted with only natural ingredients and flavors, very low sugar, and just enough caffeine to keep socializing on point and upbeat.

Each 12 oz. can of Red Saint contains:

5% ABV

110 Calories

Just 2 grams of total sugar

Rare teas, botanicals, fruit purees

Check out Red Saint at the BeyondBrands booth at the BevNET Live Expo hour

Gianni Ottone, Red Saint’s founder and formulator (an accredited sommelier that grew up in the hospitality business), saw a true market opportunity and created Red Saint as a solution to the sea of cheap, flavorless hard seltzer. “I think hard seltzer really abandoned what social drinking is all about: pleasure and connection,” says Ottone. “Our hope with Red Saint is to bring substance into the category, reminding people you don’t have to compromise quality and flavor for a clean, light drinking experience.”

The premise of hard seltzers as a social tonic has always been about trying to “give you more by giving you less.” Less calories, less sugar, and because of that, less flavor. With all the policing of calories and sugar, cocktail hour devotees have forgotten that enjoying alcoholic refreshment should be about taste, stimulation, and connection. That’s where Red Saint comes in: distinctly flavorful because of its real botanical ingredients, fresh fruit flavors, and light carbonation with a touch of natural caffeine.

“When I first connected with Gianni on his concept and vision to elevate the RTD spirits category using artfully crafted teas and botanicals, I was intrigued as the space is in need of innovation. Working with Red Saint through the formulation process I became totally hooked on the brand and its promise. Having pioneered the premium RTD tea category with Steaz, I understood the unique experience a consumer would have with brewed botanical teas as the spirits’ base. Red Saint raises the bar big time and will no doubt invite new users into the space.” Eric Schnell, Co-Founder Steaz and BeyondBrands.

Red Saint offers delicious alcoholic refreshment with only natural ingredients and flavors, very low sugar, and just enough caffeine to keep the socializing on point and upbeat.

Distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Red Saint launched in Los Angeles this September. For information about sales and marketing please contact sales@drinkredsaint.com.

Red Saint is a finalist for the BevNET Cocktail Showdown!

Join us on December 5 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT for a pitch competition that will showcase 10 of the most innovative and disruptive brands in the rapidly emerging category of spirit-based ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour cocktails. The competition will be hosted virtually and broadcast via a free livestream on both BevNET.com and Brewbound.com, and also available to view on BevNET’s social platforms.

About Red Saint

Based in Los Angeles, Red Saint is a low alcohol sparkling spirit brewed from rare teas, real fruits, and botanicals. Botanical blends of rooibos and honeybush sourced from the hills of Southern Africa, bring distinct flavors such as Strawberry Basil and Peach Ginger in addition to the Original Blend featuring sarsaparilla and vanilla. Only 110 calories, 2 grams of sugar, and gluten-free. Distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Red Saint launched in Los Angeles this September.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkredsaint.com/