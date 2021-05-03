Tullibardine Distillery and Prestige Beverage Group Unveil Two New Single Malts

St. Paul, Minn. – Tullibardine and Prestige Beverage Group, announce the release of two new single malt scotch whiskies created exclusively for the United States market – Tullibardine Artisan and Tullibardine 12-Year-Old.

“We are delighted to introduce these exclusive single malt expressions to the United States, that reflect the outstanding quality and craftsmanship of our whiskies,” said Michael Elliott, General Manager at Tullibardine Distillery.

The new single malt expressions join Tullibardine’s current U.S. offerings of 228 Burgundy Cask Finish, 500 Sherry Cask Finish, 15-Year-Old, 20-Year-Old and 25-Year-Old.

Tullibardine Artisan, matured for its entire life in ex-bourbon barrels and bottled at an ABV of 40% (80 proof). It’s a beautiful introduction to the Tullibardine range, reflecting the distillery’s floral and cereal character.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Soft, honey and heather with hints of grassy meadows, hints of vanilla, creamy fudge and subtle oak aromas.

Palate: Sweet barley sugar, liquid honey and vanilla. Hints of freshly baked malted biscuit.

Finish: Warming, gentle spice.

Tullibardine 12-Year-Old, our signature single malt for the U.S. market. It has been matured in first fill ex-bourbon casks for a minimum of 12 years, under the watchful eye of our Master Distiller. This wonderfully creamy expression, bottled at an ABV of 40% (80 proof) has notes of soft citrus, toffee apples and freshly baked biscuit.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Delicate, balanced, floral notes with creamy vanilla and gentle aromas of Muscovado Sugar.

Palate: Soft, chewy, creamy toffee with malted biscuit, hints of citrus fruits and freshly baked lemon meringue pie.

Finish: Creamy barley sugar flavors gently play on the tongue to finish.

The 750ml bottles are hitting shelves now with an SRP of $29.99 for the Artisan and $44.99 for the 12-Year-Old. These new expressions will be available in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

About Tullibardine

The history of Tullibardine for distilling and brewing is one of the oldest in Scotland. Located in Blackford, the gateway to the Highlands, it was here in 1488 that the young King James IV of Scotland stopped by on his return from his coronation, to purchase beer from the local brewery. This is recorded as the first public purchase of beer. In 1947, the brewery was converted to a distillery, and Tullibardine Distillery was established.

Water is key to the unique character of the whisky distilled at Tullibardine. The clear and mineral rich water comes from the surrounding Ochil Hills and it takes 15 years to reach the Danny Burn through the rich filtration of basalt and red sandstone. The Ochil Hills are well known for the gold that was once mined from them, resonating our Tullibardine slogan, “A pure drop of Highland gold.” The distillery is now a traditional Highland working distillery, with the whiskies produced on site respecting Tullibardine’s long brewing and distilling heritage, whilst all the while looking to the future. Tullibardine whisky is known for its superior quality and exceptional taste profile and is also one of the few distilleries in Scotland that distils, matures and bottles its single malt all on one site, giving us complete control over the entire whisky making process.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Windsor Canadian Whisky, Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, The Whistler Irish Whiskey and Indoggo. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends.

For More Information:

https://prestigebevgroup.com/portfolio/tullabardine/