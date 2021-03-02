Two Stacks Irish Whiskey Releases “Dram in a Can” Unique 86 Proof Blend of Grain, Malt, and Pot Still Whiskey

Co Down, Ireland — Two Stacks Irish Whiskey, inspired by Irish distilleries and merchants of old and contemporary global brands of new, proudly announces the launch of “Dram in a Can” in the U.S. this March. The 100ml, 86-proof can is a complex blend of light and dark grain, pot still whiskey, and peated malt. Imported by High Road Spirits, Dram in a Can will be available nationwide with a suggested SRP of $18.99/4-pack.

“We spent a lot of this year in lockdown developing Dram in a Can,” says Shane McCarthy, one of the founders of Two Stacks, along with Liam Brogan and Donal McLynn. “We want to offer access to premium Irish whiskey in smaller quantities – allowing more experimentation and sharing among friends whenever and wherever. A four-pack of Dram in a Can is meant to be enjoyed at a dinner party, on a camping trip, after a hike, or skiing. Some may even be trying Irish whiskey for the first time.”

The whiskey in the can will also be available as a 750ml bottle, called Two Stacks Blended Whiskey. A third release, Two Stacks Blender’s Cut, is bottled at 64% cask strength and is the highest proof Irish whiskey on the market.

Two Stacks’ sweet and delicate blend is matured in the finest ex-bourbon, Oloroso sherry, and virgin oak casks before being brought down to proof and can. Dram in a Can is one of only a small number of Irish whiskeys using peated malt in its blend, giving a beautifully rounded experience when drinking. It is non-chill filtered and has no added coloring.

“Two Stacks Irish Whiskey has ambitions to become a globally recognized independent bonder, blender and bottler of the most innovative whiskey creations, both in terms of liquid and packaging,” says Brogan. “Our initial launch showcases Ireland’s first 5-part blended whiskey, and the Dram in a Can is a new global first for packaging straight whiskey in a can.”

The U.S. launch will be marked by a virtual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 19, 2021, in collaboration with Stories & Sips’ Facebook and YouTube Live channels. The online “Lock-In” will bring together local Irish musicians and bartenders showcasing cocktails and suggested serves, and is a way for Two Stacks to share their story and have some light-hearted fun with new friends across the U.S.

About Two Stacks Irish Whiskey:

Blending the very best of contemporary Irish flavor with real distilling heritage, Two Stacks Irish Whiskey is at the forefront of Ireland’s whiskey revival. Founded in the summer of 2020 by Shane McCarthy, Donal McLynn and Liam Brogan, also the founders of Ireland Craft Beverages, Two Stacks launched during Belfast Whiskey Week and sold out all stock within 24 hours.

In an age of increasing automation in the drinks industry, Two Stacks relies on traditional techniques that have earmarked high-quality whiskey distilling for more than 100 years, from determining timing through taste and nose while in cask to manually disgorging casks and hand labelling each bottle. Two Stacks Irish Whiskey strives to be recognized for quality, attention to detail, and integrity. Visit them at twostackswhiskey.com/ and follow on IG at @twostackswhiskey.

For More Information:

https://www.highroadspirits.com/two-stacks