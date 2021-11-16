VIDE Premium Canned Cocktails Grows Distribution Across Florida, South Carolina and Washington

NEW YORK – VIDE, the award-winning canned cocktails made with premium vodka or tequila and three simple ingredients, announced that it has expanded its distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (SGWS) across South Carolina, Florida, and Washington State.

Alongside SGWS, the national wine and spirits distributor servicing 44 US markets, VIDE is now available in nine states nationwide with plans to double the state count in 2022. The news comes in the months after opening California and Nevada, where the brand is now widely available.

VIDE has seen significant growth in new markets, quickly expanding into over 400 accounts in Florida alone, including major retailers such as ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Total Wine & More. The news also marks the brands rollout into the Pacific Northwest, with distribution in Washington State.

“We are so excited to continue growing across the country. We crafted VIDE intentionally, as a healthier option for the discerning drinker, and it is always a good day when we are able to bring our line-up to new markets.” Says CEO and Co-Founder, Ryan Laverty. “It’s great to see VIDE continue to spread across the east coast while also entering a new region with Washington state.”

“Our partnership with SGWS has been a huge success since launching the brand in 2019. We are thrilled to expand our distribution agreement to get VIDE into the hands of millions of new consumers nationwide. We’re just getting started.” Added COO and Co-Founder, Sal Campisi.

