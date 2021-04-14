Volley Tequila Seltzer Expands Distribution to Arizona, South Carolina and Florida

Volley, the award-winning tequila seltzer made with just three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water, and organic juice, announces that it has appointed Breakthru Beverage Group to service the Arizona, South Carolina, and Florida markets. Volley plans to roll out in several new markets within the coming months.

“This is an incredibly exciting year for the expansion of Volley and our distribution launches in the Arizona, South Carolina and Florida markets,” said Co-Founder, Christopher Wirth. “Volley’s mission is to provide consumers nationwide with the cleanest tequila seltzer on the market, and we’re proud to be doing just that alongside Breakthru Beverage. Together, we are able to bring our loyal and growing Volley fanbase in Arizona, South Carolina and Florida, an unmatched tequila-drinking experience, free of the added sugar, corn syrup and fake ‘natural’ flavorings that are found in most other hard seltzers.”

As the first hard seltzer of its kind crafted with only three clean ingredients and zero additives, Volley launched in July 2020, stirring up the booming ready-to-drink category. Following immense success and local buzz on the East Coast and in many Southeastern markets, Volley’s founders, a husband and wife duo, Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano knew it was time to expand into Arizona, South Carolina and Florida.

Volley is made with 100% blue agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, avoiding the harmful additives of “mixto” tequila and other malt liquors. Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four classic flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. Enjoy Volley chilled from the can or on the rocks, and don’t forget to flip the can before serving to activate the real, organic juice that has settled at the bottom!

“Premium spirits-based seltzers are quickly expanding the consumer experience by offering exciting and flavorful innovations,” said Drew Levinson, Vice President, Supplier Business Development, Craft and Emerging Spirits, Breakthru Beverage Group. “The 100% blue agave, organic, tequila-based Volley is well positioned to capture this growing consumer preference.”

Volley is now available in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Arizona, South Carolina and Florida markets at a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a four can variety-pack or single flavor four-pack, or individually at $3.50 per 355ml can. Additionally, Volley ships nationwide through their new ecommerce platform, https://drinkvolley.com/pages/shop.

ABOUT VOLLEY

Founded by industry experts and husband and wife, Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano, Volley is a new line of high-quality tequila-based seltzers that combines three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water, and organic juice. As the first clean, tequila seltzer on the market, Volley has completely eliminated commonly used fake sugars, natural flavorings, essences, and corn syrup (unlike most other canned offerings on the market). Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four classic flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. Best enjoyed chilled and from the can, Volley’s tantalizing Tequila-forward seltzer (10.5 proof (5.25% ABV)) is free of gluten and added sugar, at only 100-110 calories per can.

Volley embodies its can-do minded values to outdoor sustainability through a proud partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the outdoors. Through this collaboration, Volley will fund outdoor educational events and clean-ups of public spaces around the United States.

ABOUT BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE GROUP

Breakthru Beverage Group is a leading North American beverage wholesaler driving innovation in the marketplace with a nimble and insightful approach to business. Breakthru is proud to be family-owned and operated, bringing valued expertise to its operations across the U.S. and Canada. The company employs more than 7,000 associates representing a portfolio of premier wine, spirit and beer brands totaling more than $6 billion in annual sales.

