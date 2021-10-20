Windsor Canadian Releases New “Outdoors Edition” Packaging

Mendota Heights, Minn. – Windsor Canadian Distilling Co. has released a new limited “Outdoors Edition” label featured exclusively on its Windsor Supreme Canadian Whisky PET 750ml bottle.

“The newly designed label is a celebration of our Windsor Canadian consumers and their love of the outdoors,” said Joanne Campo, Creative Director at Prestige Beverage Group. “The design highlights the wilderness including whitetail deer and water fowl, along with navigation elements and the classic outdoor activity of camping with a bonfire.”

The limited edition design builds off the brand’s latest ‘Enjoy It Out There” campaign, which supports the shared outdoor experiences and whisky drinking occasions long associated with the iconic Windsor Canadian brand.

Windsor Canadian Whiskey is made with only premium native prairie grains grown near Calgary, Alberta and the glacial born waters of the Rocky Mountains. Windsor Supreme is a light, delicately flavored whisky with fruity aroma, peppery spice, light caramel, and a dry vanilla finish.

The new limited-edition design is now available with an SRP of $10.99 in select states through Prestige Beverage Group, an industry-leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. States include Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Windsor Canadian, Yes Way Rosé, Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Joia Spirit and INDOGGO. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. For more information about Prestige and its innovative brands, please visit prestigebevgroup.com.

