Wyoming Whiskey Releases Fifth Outryder Expression

KIRBY, Wyo. – Wyoming Whiskey is releasing the fifth expression of its signature Outryder Straight American Whiskey. Outryder was first released in October 2016, representing Wyoming Whiskey’s first use of rye, along with corn and malted barley. It quickly became a favorite amongst whiskey connoisseurs across the country and has a history unlike any other product in the Wyoming Whiskey portfolio.

Those who have been following the brand for years may recall the interesting story of how Outryder first came to be—and it started with Wyoming Whiskey’s founding distiller, Bourbon Hall of Famer and former Maker’s Mark Master Distiller, Steve Nally. At the request of Co-Founder David DeFazio during the early resurgence of rye whiskey, Nally defiantly produced a phenomenal high-rye whiskey that did not meet the legal 51% requirement to be called a rye; Nally was not a fan of rye whiskey. Years later, as the spirit aged, it was discovered to contain only 48% rye. As a result, Wyoming Whiskey was left with no choice but to develop a straight, and distinct, American whiskey. To hear a snippet of the entertaining and charismatic story from David DeFazio himself, check out this video on The Spirit Guide Society’s Instagram from the previous launch.

Following the popularity of its first two iterations of Outryder, in 2016 and 2017, Wyoming Whiskey came to terms with the finite amount of 2011 whiskey stock used to create the initial batches. In order to carry on the legacy of this exceptional whiskey, Wyoming Whiskey has begun to marry its 10-year-old “almost rye” whiskies (48% rye, 40% corn, 12% malt) and bourbon (68% corn, 20% rye, 12% malt), with two whiskies distilled in early 2017, which are considered a “true rye” (51% rye, 37% corn, 12% malt) and bourbon (68% corn, 20% rye, 12% malt).

Because of the use of whiskies from two different distilling seasons, Wyoming Whiskey cannot attach the bonded designation. However, it is still bottled at 100 proof and it is 100% Wyoming made. The resulting Straight American Whiskey is true to the flavor profile that Wyoming Whiskey fans have come to expect and love. According to Master Blender Nancy Fraley, cherry, honeyed hay, and molasses flavor notes are unique to this year’s offering.

“Outryder continues to be the most revered whiskey we offer, and one that I’m proud to have fought for,” said David Defazio, Co-Founder of Wyoming Whiskey. “And the exchange between me and Steve continues to be one of the most meaningful and entertaining stories of the brand. His defiance resulted in something truly magnificent and unique that we never would have intentionally created by design.”

Wyoming Whiskey master blender, Nancy Fraley, has continued to fine-tune the Outryder expression through barrel selection and its specific blending process. Fraley gave Outryder excellent marks, going so far as to say that it is her favorite Wyoming Whiskey product and her personal “everyday sipper”. Fraley’s tasting notes for the 2021 release of Outryder is as follows:

COLOR: Copper to mahogany

NOSE: This season’s Outryder features pumpernickel bread with melted butter, honey aromas of beeswax candles with orange blossom pollen, and warm cherry cobbler

PALATE: The initial entry is of hot chocolate, yeast biscuits drizzled with dark molasses, honeyed hay, and roasted cumin in brown butter

MOUTHFEEL: Medium viscosity with lots of caramelized wood sugars together with gentle rye spiciness

FINISH: Long and warming, with lingering flavors of maple syrup over French toast

A total of 11,520 bottles of Outryder will be available for purchase throughout the U.S. at the suggested price of $74.99 beginning November 2021.

Wyoming Whiskey continues to hold fast to its western heritage, producing whiskey the right way, not the easy way: from the ground up. Using water sourced from a mile-deep limestone aquifer and all Wyoming-sourced, non-GMO grains, Wyoming Whiskey respects the maxims of great bourbon, yet also reflects the feel and taste of the place it was made. Since day one, every drop of Wyoming Whiskey has been made in Kirby.

Outryder can be purchased online at ReserveBar or Caskers. It will also be distributed in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Washington DC, Wisconsin and, of course, Wyoming.

Sign up to become a Whiskey Baron to receive the latest news and special offers from Wyoming Whiskey. For daily updates, follow Wyoming Whiskey on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wyoming Whiskey

Born on the land where the Bighorn River carves out the Big Horn Basin, the Mead Family Ranch proudly distills Wyoming Whiskey. Crafted from corn, barley, and wheat and shaped by the harsh elements of the West, six rickhouses house the oak barrels, aging the spirits to exceptional levels. Its process is affected by wild swings of temperature from 135° at the height of the warehouse during the summer and fall precipitously to 5° degrees in the depths of Winter. There’s a reason their whiskey stands alone.

ABOUT EDRINGTON

Edrington’s vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands. The Macallan is our central focus, supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing single malt category and Naked Malt in the blended malt category. Our portfolio is completed with The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky and Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic. Edrington also has strategic partnerships with No.3 London Dry Gin, Noble Oak and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey categories.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements. Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Miami and Orange County.

Edrington’s principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £300 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

For More Information:

http://www.wyomingwhiskey.com