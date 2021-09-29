Yael Vengroff Releases Crystal Shiso Mojito With LiveWire Cocktail Co.

Ventura, Calif – LiveWire Cocktail Co. is pleased to announce the latest release in its canned drink canon: Crystal Shiso Mojito by bar world dynamo Yael Vengroff. The light toastiness of Casa Magdalena Rum plays with shochu, shiso, coconut, and Indian lime for a take on a Mojito that travels beyond Cuba and makes several stops around the world before coming together in a stunning emerald can. Crystal Shiso Mojito is currently available in CA and will be available in NY, TX, and LA and online for shipping to 46 states (7.5% ABV, SRP 19.99/4pk).

“I wanted to create something that tasted like diamond skeletons and nine inch glittering emerald heels,” says Yael. “I wanted a can to repair heartbreak on a balcony late at night over a cigarette, a can that you can pair with an Omakase sushi set, and a can that fuels you on the playa at Burning Man. I wanted a can to hand to Grimes and say – ‘Let’s drink this and shoot a crystalline music video with our pet wolves.’ This juice does all of those tricks and more. This juice is the taste of fantasy on the palate of reality; a little dash of the clandestine to disrupt your day to day.”

Yael is a longtime Los Angeles-based bartender who is at the helm of SBE Group’s Katsuya and S Bar concepts. Prior, she was the Bar Director for The Spare Room in the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood and Genghis Cohen. The enigma of Yael consistently keeps the drinks world on its toes, given her excellence not only in cocktails, but in dance, art, and modeling. Her drinks redefine presentation, balance, and flavor combinations in ways that have influenced scores of LA bartenders. Yael’s numerous accolades include winning the first Speed Rack in 2012 as well as being named Rising Star by Star Chefs (2017) and American Bartender of the Year by the Spirited Awards (2018).

The can art was inspired by a Vedic astrology reading Yael did approximately three months into the pandemic, where she discovered that her totem is a wolf and her deity is Typhon. The symbol for Typhon (a terrible monster) is a crystal or a diamond within a teardrop. Together, they provide a visual description of Typhon’s theme of growth and renewal through chaos and turbulence, also a personal mantra for Yael. The jagged edges of the shiso leaf also align with the sharp teeth of the wolf with its goddess eyebeams searching for its next course.

About LiveWire Cocktail Co.

Created in Los Angeles and produced in Ventura, CA, LiveWire Cocktail Co. was founded in March 2020 by renowned LA bartender Aaron Polsky, who lives and breathes rock ‘n’ roll and the art of drink making. He works with some of the world’s best bartenders to create exceptional canned cocktails using the best ingredients. Their involvement is more than just a recipe, they are also the image of the brand and the benefactors of their sales. If bartenders are the new rock stars, then LiveWire is a new record label. The full lineup includes Polsky’s own Heartbreaker and Golden God, Honeydew Collins by Broken Shaker LA’s Joey Bernardo, Rocket Queen by Westward Whiskey’s Erin Hayes, Crystal Shiso Mojito by SBE Group’s Yael Vengroff, and LiveWire’s bottled releases Alley Cat Old Fashioned by Chris Patino, and Holy Tyger by Shannon Mustipher. Visit LiveWire at LiveWireDrinks.com and follow on IG at @livewiredrinks.

