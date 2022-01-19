Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Releases New Toasted French Oak Bourbon

Louisville, Ky. – Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey is excited to announce its new limited release Toasted French Oak Bourbon in time for Valentine’s Day. Borne from the same innovation as Buzzard’s Roost’s award-winning Toasted Barrel Rye, new Toasted French Oak Bourbon is for the discerning bourbon drinker.

Jason Brauner, co-founder and master blender for Buzzard’s Roost selected a five-year-old double-barreled Indiana bourbon for finishing in a toasted barrel (no char) with a twist. Instead of traditional American oak, Buzzard’s Roost used 24-month seasoned oak from the Limousin region of France. French oak is known for its ability to impart intense color, unparalleled sweetness and deep complexity to whiskey. The extra-fine grain structure of French oak allows the whiskey to penetrate the staves in a shorter amount of time, resulting in a whiskey that delivers a lot of flavor in a tastefully integrated manner.

“We’ve been excited about this expression since we first had the idea of creating a Toasted French Oak Bourbon,” says Buzzard’s Roost Co-founder and CEO Judy Hollis Jones. “Our team pulled out all the stops to craft a double-barreled expression that stands out for its complexity and intense flavors.”

The mash bill is comprised of 74% corn, 21% rye and 5% malted barley to go into Buzzard’s Roost’s proprietary toasted French oak barrels. This 105- proof (52.5 percent ABV) bourbon offers characteristic aromas of French oak including toasted oak, caramel and crème brulée. The whiskey seems as if it is alive in the glass and completely transforms over time, moving from sweet and woody to bright and fruity. After more time, a burst of caramel explodes from the glass. The palate is dominantly sweet with subtle hints of spice and oak, and the finish lingers with a boost in tannin provided by the French oak. It is perfect for sipping neat and shines in classic bourbon cocktails, too. SRP: $85.00. Five barrels were produced.

About Buzzard’s Roost

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an exceptional line of whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. Buzzard’s Roost is redefining American whiskey, with its focus on treating barrels in very deliberate ways to achieve rare and exceptional flavors. No other whiskey in the world has flavor profiles like Buzzard’s Roost. And like the keen eye of the buzzard, Buzzard’s Roost has a long-range vision and wide perspective on what American whiskey can be. Buzzard’s Roost is proudly woman-owned and led, and is currently distributed throughout KT, MA, Ohio and NM with more states coming soon.

The Buzzard’s Roost portfolio includes Barrel Strength Bourbon, Barrel Strength Rye, Toasted Barrel Rye, Peated Rye and Small Batch Rye. All Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are second-barrel aged and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Follow @BuzzardsRoost on Instagram and Facebook.

