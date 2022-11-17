ChocoLat Deluxe Chocolate Liqueur Debuts 2 New Flavors, Enhanced Packaging

BOSTON, Mass.— M.S. Walker Brands has officially debuted two new flavors of its popular award-winning ChocoLat Deluxe Chocolate Liqueur line – Salted Caramel and Peanut Butter Chocolate Liqueurs. These additions join the flagship product, which is now known as ChocoLat Deluxe Triple Chocolate Liqueur. Each of these liqueurs is crafted with the perfect blend of rich, luxurious chocolate, velvety cream, and premium spirits to deliver the ultimate option for indulgent cocktails or sipping on the rocks.

Produced in Boston, MA for more than a decade, ChocoLat Deluxe Chocolate Liqueur has grown to be one of the most widely available chocolate liqueurs brands on the market. The refreshed packaging was designed to give a premium look to the existing high-quality spirit that the brand is built around and expanded distribution throughout the United States has brought the brand to the forefront of the chocolate liqueur category.

Each of these delicious new liqueurs are available in 750ML for a suggested retail price of $17.99.

About M.S. Walker Brands

Founded in 1933 in Boston, Massachusetts, M.S. Walker Brands acts as an Importer of curated nationally marketed spirit and wine brands from around the world, in addition to producing its own internationally marketed spirits brands in Boston, MA.

For More Information:

https://mswalkerbrands.com/