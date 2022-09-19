Glenfiddich Launches Special Edition 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish in Florida and California

CALIFORNIA + FLORIDA— Glenfiddich unveiled a special edition expression within its Core Range: Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish, a vibrant single malt matured in traditional American and European Oak casks before finishing in rare Amontillado Sherry casks for a distinctively rich and refined taste. The Amontillado Sherry cask finishing marks a first for the distillery and its competitors.

“The core character of Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish remains true to the heart of our signature Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old with a sweet, fruitiness rich in fresh pear and crisp apple,” said Malt Master Brian Kinsman. “The flavor is deeper, sweeter, and oakier with light spice, delicate hints of dried fruits, and a touch of baked apple.”

The launch of this elegant and enigmatic new expression permanently fills a flavor gap in the Glenfiddich Core Range as the first sherry-forward single malt, joining 12-Year-Old Original, 14-Year-Old Bourbon Barrel Reserve, 15-Year-Old Solera, and 18-Year-Old Small Batch.

Matured for 12 years in traditional American and European Oak casks before finishing in rare Amontillado sherry casks, the all-new liquid provides a distinctively rich and refined taste. Amontillado is a specific sherry type from the Spanish sherry region of Jerez that is characterized as being darker than Fino and lighter than Oloroso. Amontillado is considered to be one of the four major dry sherries but still displays sweet notes like hazelnut and caramel. Amontillado sherry casks produced for the whisky industry are known to be extremely rare, representing only 1.8% of all sherry produced.

David Allardice, Los Angeles-based U.S. Ambassador of Glenfiddich, said: “These Amontillado Sherry casks bring a new vibrancy to this special edition 12-Year-Old Glenfiddich and deliver a distinctively rich and refined depth of flavor.” Lorne Cousin, Miami-based National Ambassador of Glenfiddich, added: “The new expression builds on our storied history of whisky making and has been finished in the rarest Amontillado sherry casks, embodying Glenfiddich’s pioneering spirit across the industry.”

