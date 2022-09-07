Gothic Gin Announced as Official Partner of Goodwood Revival

US gin brand Gothic Gin, a Double Gold award-winning gin in the internationally acclaimed 2022 San Francisco Spirits Competition, has been announced as an official partner of Goodwood Revival. This September, Goodwood Revival will host a trio of honorary celebrations including timeless classics from Ferrari and Austin, alongside celebrating motor racing icon Graham Hill. The event takes place from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 September.

This year’s event will include an educational and inviting lifestyle hub called the Revive and Thrive Village. The home of all things vintage and second-hand at the event, the hub will stage workshops, demonstrations, exhibitions and discussions that share the sustainable ‘Make Do and Mend’ approach of post-war Britain to breathe new life into pre-loved belongings.

Revival guests will be able to enjoy Gothic Gin pouring across the Goodwood Estate and at a luxury branded Airstream serving gin and tonics, Negronis, the French 75 and a menu of bespoke cocktails including the Gothic Escape, which features ginger beer, Angostura Bitters, fresh lemon and lime; and the Gothic Romance, which has raspberries, lemon juice, simple syrup, and a lemon twist.

“Goodwood Revival is an authentic and immersive celebration of vintage motorsport, aircraft, glamour, and sustainability.” said CEO and Founder, Chris Klug. “The unique taste of our internationally awarded spirit made from hand-selected, sustainably sourced ingredients makes us an ideal partner.”

Jonathan Gregory, Commercial Director at Goodwood said: “After their debut at the Festival of Speed in July, we’re thrilled that Gothic Gin will be joining us at the Goodwood Revival this September. The Revival’s ethos cements Goodwood’s position as a champion of the planet and its people, focusing on sustainable living and inclusivity, so Gothic Gin’s commitment to being a socially and environmentally responsible company is something that aligns perfectly with the event, as well as the wider estate.”

Gothic Gin launched in the UK earlier this year and is now available through wholesalers and retailers, at on-premise and off-premise locations including high-end hotels such as the Waldorf Hotel and London’s W Hotel in Leicester Square; luxury members bars including Disrepute and Nikita; online retailers including Amazon UK, Master of Malt, and Drink with Sasha; and luxury retailers including Hedonism Wines and The Whiskey Exchange. Locations coming soon include Mr. Fogg’s, Annabel’s, Scarfes Bar, Holborn Dining Room at Rosewood Hotel, and Chiltern Firehouse.

About Gothic Gin

The taste of Gothic Gin delivers distinct, clean botanicals from around the world. It takes you on a journey to Barcelona, Spain and captures the spirit of the Gothic Quarter. The bouquet conjures a lively fragrant nightlife, while the taste invites a subtle, relaxed finish.

Gothic Gin is the San Francisco Spirits Competition 2022 Double Gold Medal winner, World Gin Awards 2019 Gold Medal winner, and 2020 category “Best” winner for Contemporary Style Gin from the United States of America. It is available for sale in the US, UK, and Australia.

As a socially and environmentally responsible company, we believe in protecting our planet, firmly opposing oppression, and creating a more equitable world for everyone. We have pledged 5% of our profits, dedicated to philanthropic projects that align with our values.

About the Goodwood Revival

The Goodwood Revival is the world’s greatest historic motor race meeting, and the only sporting event of its kind to be staged entirely in a period theme. More than just an unrivalled weekend of historic racing, it is an immersive celebration of a less disposable world, where “make do and mend” was a way of life rather than a casual slogan.

The Revival is, at its heart, a celebration of craftsmanship and sustainability, from an age when possessions were made to last and be cherished. It promotes a thoroughly modern ethos – to “reduce, reuse, repair, restore and recycle” – in the most authentic way possible. All the cars are original, having been lovingly maintained since new, many of the outfits have been handed down through generations, and even the retailers specialise in pre-owned artefacts – everything from clothes and accessories to automobilia and books.

It is, proudly, the world’s biggest and most glamorous second-hand event.

