Jack Daniel’s Launches First Super Premium Line Extension in 25 Years

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.— The Jack Daniel Distillery introduces Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash Blended Straight Whiskey as the first two permanent expressions in the brand’s new Bonded Series. The Bonded Series honors the whiskey making excellence of the iconic Jack Daniel Distillery and will be a permanent extension in the Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands.

Both Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Triple Mash are Bottled-in-Bond at 100 proof (50% abv), with packaging inspired by the original design of the 1895 Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey bottle. As stipulated by the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, a bonded whiskey must be distilled by a single distiller during a single season, matured in a government bonded warehouse for at least four years and bottled at 100 proof.

“The Jack Daniel Distillery has been making exceptional American whiskey to the highest standards for generations, before and after the Bottled in Bond Act, dating back to the days of Mr. Jack himself,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Triple Mash are a nod to our heritage with a touch of innovation and craftsmanship. These whiskeys are another opportunity for both our friends and new drinkers to explore and discover everything Jack Daniel’s has to offer.”

Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash is a blend of three straight Bottled-In-Bond whiskeys – 60% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, 20% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and 20% Jack Daniel’s American Malt. Each expression is distilled in Lynchburg, Tennessee, in the same distilling season, aged to the stipulations of the Bottled in Bond Act, then blended and bottled at 100 proof. It’s a remarkable whiskey that can only be crafted by a complete distillery like Jack Daniel’s. Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash has pleasant notes of honey, malt, and soft oak leading to a long lasting well-rounded finish.

Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Triple Mash will be available across the US beginning in May with international markets to follow later in 2022. It will initially be available in 700mL bottles for suggested retail prices of $29.99 and $32.99 respectively. They will be available for pre-sale through ReserveBar beginning May 3, 2022 including a limited edition Jack Daniel’s gift item while supplies last.

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting.

