Midnight Moon Announces Return of Peppermint Moonshine

Tis’ the season for ‘Shine! Midnight Moon, the small-batch moonshine brand handcrafted in North Carolina, announces the return of its seasonal Peppermint Moonshine for the 2022 holiday season.

Made for sipping, celebrating, and gifting, the once-a-year flavor delivers 80-proof holiday spirit by blending Midnight Moon Moonshine and real Peppermint. The limited release is now available in Midnight Moon’s iconic 750ml mason jar packaging and 50ml mini jars, perfect as a shot or stocking stuffer.

The triple-distilled, ultra-smooth tasting moonshine that’s always handcrafted with all-natural ingredients rolls out this month in twenty states (AL, AR, CO, FL, IA, KS, MA, ME, MS, MT, NE, NH, NY, OK, TX, UT, VA, WY & WV) and select retailers online.

About Midnight Moon

Introduced by North Carolina’s first legal distillery in 2007, Midnight Moon has spent over a decade trailblazing the moonshine category. By handcrafting authentic, all-natural spirits committed to preserving Southern moonshine traditions, the brand is known for its range of triple-distilled, ultra-smooth tasting moonshines in a variety of all-natural flavors and being the leaders of “craft” before craft became cool. The brand’s recent innovations include first-in-category “party-in-a-box” boxed moonshines and an award-winning collection of moonshine canned cocktails.

For More Information:

https://www.juniorsmidnightmoon.com/spirit/peppermint/