Pomp & Whimsy Launches Dry Gin As a Tribute to the Legend of ‘Mother Gin’

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Pomp & Whimsy, the spirits brand created by sociologist, consumer insights expert, and entrepreneur Dr. Nicola Nice, announces the release of Pomp & Whimsy Gin, a dry gin wondrously crafted from 15 fine botanicals.

Pomp & Whimsy Gin (40% ABV/80 Proof; SRP: $37.99/750 ml; certified organic by Oregon Tilth) marries traditional botanicals with citrus, fruits, and florals to create an elegant and delicately balanced dry gin. Soft on the palate and arresting on the senses, the spirit is ideally suited for the classic or modern martini and other clean-spirited cocktails.

Tasting notes: Wildflowers and bright citrus are lively on the nose while lavender and peppermint enrich the palate with fresh herbal tones. The rounded finish is pleasantly warm and gently spiced with a final note of black pepper and soft juniper.

Why it matters: As a brand, Pomp & Whimsy is on a mission to give women back their rightful place in the history of gin and the cocktail. Through the release of Pomp & Whimsy Gin, Dr. Nice aims to pay tribute to the legend of Mother Gin that once defined the spirit over 300 years ago.

Said Dr. Nice, “The last known sighting of Mother Gin was in William Hogarth’s 1751 print of Gin Lane where she was depicted collapsing on the steps of St Giles, society disintegrating at her feet. This one piece of patriarchal propaganda, which was expressly intended to suppress women from making, selling and drinking gin, has colored the cultural identity not only of gin, but also of women’s relationship with the spirit ever since. Even today, some three centuries later, gin is still referred to satirically as “Mother’s Ruin”. With the launch of Pomp & Whimsy Gin, we plan to restore Mother Gin to her rightful place by celebrating the true stories of women, gin and the cocktail, thereby crowning her once again as queen of the juniper spirit.”

Pomp & Whimsy Gin is available now in New York and through Pomp & Whimsy’s direct to consumer channel at pompandwhimsy.com, and will be available in Florida beginning June 1.

About Pomp & Whimsy

Back in the heyday of gin, the spirit’s seductive nature earned it the nickname Mother Gin. From lords to ladies, mistresses to maids, all were captivated by the exotic botanicals within.

Pomp & Whimsy’s signature Gin Liqueur brings modern sensibilities to the tradition of gin making by infusing classically distilled gin with a select blend of organic and whole botanicals, including juniper, coriander, grapefruit, orange, lychee, cucumber and jasmine pearls. Light citrus and exotic fruits are prominent on the start, evolving into a dry, warm spice finish, with a familiar suggestion of citrusy juniper on the tail. Subtly sweet and eminently quaffable, it is delicious sipped by itself, topped with soda, tonic or champagne, or used in place of gin in classic cocktails. It’s gin. Reimagined.

The brand’s signature spritz can be found on menu at some of the nation’s best restaurants and bars, with bottles on shelf at retailers such as Total Wine and More, and BevMo!

For More Information:

https://www.pompandwhimsy.com