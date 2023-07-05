Filmland Spirits Signs with Pacific Edge Wine & Spirits in California and Expands to Washington, Arizona and Nevada

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Filmland Spirits announced that it has signed a deal to move its award-winning portfolio of small batch American Whiskeys to Agoura Hills-based Pacific Edge Wine & Spirits. The deal expands distribution of Filmland Spirits beyond California to Washington, Arizona and Nevada, more than doubling the brand’s footprint. The agreement took effect June 1, 2023.

Founded in 2022, Filmland Spirits was born from an enthusiasm for whiskey, a passion for movies and a dedication to story-telling. The Filmland team believes that every whiskey has a story, and every story deserves a whiskey. The result is a wildly creative pairing of an original retro B-Movie concept — complete with monsters, robots and over-the-top plots – with a delicious and unique whiskey – each of which has already won a Gold Medal or higher. Even the bottles tell part of the story as they are custom designed to reflect an art deco style reminiscent of the movie houses of old and feature movie posters as labels.

In the months since launching, Filmland Spirits have earned the respect and support of whiskey fans and experts alike, as well as a collection of awards from some of the country’s most respected spirits competitions. They most recently earned a Double Gold Medal from the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, having been awarded two Gold Medals at the same competition in their debut year, 2022.

“We’ve been thrilled with the response – from both critics and consumers – to our initial products, and now is the time to use that energy to grow our footprint in our home state and beyond,” said Troy Bolotnick, Founder and CEO, Filmland Spirits. “From our initial meeting, I was impressed by the creativity and enthusiasm of the Pacific Edge team. They get our concept and through their extensive network, I am confident that they have what it takes to drive growth as we expand.”

In addition to California, Arizona, Nevada and Washington state, Filmland Spirits are also distributed in Kentucky and available for purchase online. The Filmland portfolio includes:

Moonlight Mayhem! Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Mash Bill: 75% Corn / 21% Rye / 4% Malted Barley

Aged in American White Oak for 4+ years

ABV: 47% / 94 Proof

SRP: $54.95 (750ml)

Accolades: Double Gold Medal, 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Moonlight Mayhem! Extended Cut Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey

Mash Bill: 75 % Corn / 21 % Rye / 4 % Malted Barley

Aged in White American Oak for 4+ years

ABV: 57.5% / 115 proof

SRP: $79.95 (750 ml)

Accolades: Gold Medal, 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Ryes of the Robots Small Batch Straight Rye Whiskey

Mash Bill: 95 % Rye / 5 % Malted Barley

Aged in American White Oak for 4+ years

ABV: 47% / 94 Proof

SRP: $59.95 (750ml)

Accolades: Gold Medal, 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

About Filmland Spirits

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Filmland Spirits is an award-winning portfolio of small batch American whiskeys founded in 2022 by a team of whiskey enthusiasts, movie buffs and storytellers. The initial offerings are crafted from some of the finest whiskeys selected from across the country which are brought to Kentucky where they are aged, blended, finished and bottled. These ultra-premium liquids are housed in custom bottles inspired by the world of moviemaking, then paired with a label that is a movie poster based on an original B-movie script written specifically for each expression.

https://www.filmlandspirits.com/