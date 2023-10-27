Jägermeister Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the Tap Machine with an Epic Sale

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Jägermeister is making it easier than ever to pour an ice cold shot no matter where you’re celebrating with the 30th Anniversary Tap Machine Sale, commemorating the anniversary of the first Jägermeister tap machines in the US. Beginning November 8, National Shot Day, consumers can bring home a state-of-the-art GRAD Jägermeister Single Bottle Tap Machine, typically $199, for only $30. One fourth of the legal drinking age population are shot drinkers, and now they can enjoy a perfectly chilled shot at home every time with theGRAD Jägermeister Single Bottle Tap Machine. The sleek, eco-friendly devices can be purchased at the commemorative price at www.tapmachine.com while supplies last.

Jägermeister’s recipe may be kept under wraps, but it’s no secret that its one-of-a-kind taste is best enjoyed ice cold. The brand introduced their first tap machine to bars in 1993 to ensure bartenders could easily serve patrons Jägermeister as a chilled shot. The Jägermeister tap machine was both a breakthrough way to serve spirits, and the first of its kind in the industry. Now, Jägermeister has introduced a line of tap machines and other displays for venues and home bars, including the Single Bottle Tap Machine, which proudly displays the iconic Jägermeister bottle, and subsequently uses breakthrough technology to create a perfectly chilly shot at home.

The Jägermeister Single Bottle Tap Machine is the newest addition to the Jägermeister tap machine line from GRAD Global, which produces premium, Scandinavian-designed wine & spirit accessories. Its innovative design allows Jägermeister bottles to be shown on the bar without losing the chilled shot experience by using Peltier cooling technology designed to chill and dispense Jägermeister at tantalizingly chilly temperatures. The machine is the smallest and lightest to-date, and every step of its construction was designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible, from recycled insulation inside the machine to fully recyclable packaging. The device uses one 750 ml bottle of Jägermeister, is energy efficient and fits conveniently on countertops.

The use of recycled materials in Jägermeister tap machines is part of the brand’s continued sustainability efforts.

“Jägermeister has continually leveled up spirits innovation in the three decades since the launch of our original tap machine. Now, we’re excited to make our latest innovation more accessible than ever, by offering a modern iteration of the classic tap machine for only $30,” said Charles Littlefield, Chief Marketing Officer, Jägermeister. “The Jägermeister Single Bottle Tap Machine fits perfectly on a countertop or home bar and is an eco-friendly way to make memories with Jägermeister the way it was meant to be enjoyed, as an ice cold shot!”

The 30th Anniversary Tap Machine Sale will begin on November 8. During this window, consumers can purchase the Jägermeister Single Bottle Tap Machine at www.tapmachine.com while supplies last. Qualifying consumers can also enter for a chance to win a special limited-edition Jägermeister SoundBoks Tap Machine at https://www.jagermeister.com/en-US/tap30sale

ABOUT JÄGERMEISTER

Introduced over 80 years ago, Jägermeister, German for “Master Hunter,” is one of the world’s most successful liqueurs and available in 150 countries. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister’s base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then “breathes” for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister’s legendary taste profile. Jägermeister is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit www.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

ABOUT TAP MACHINE INC.

Established in 1993, Tap Machine Inc. is an exclusive partner for Jägermeister cold equipment. Tap Machine Inc. is the resource for all cold equipment and display information, sales, and service requests. For more information, please visit www.tapmachine.com. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

For More Information:

https://www.jagermeister.com/en-US/tap30sale