iichiko, Japan’s Leading Shochu Brand, Debuts Their Most Unique Expression ‘iichiko Special’

NEW YORK — iichiko, Japan’s leading shochu brand, has announced the launch of its latest release, iichiko Special, available at select retailers across the United States beginning today.

Headquartered in the Oita Prefecture on Japan’s Kyushu Island, iichiko has set the gold standard for shochu since its debut in 1979. Using a blend of proprietary barley koji, yeast, pristine spring water, and two-row pearled barley, as well as low-pressure and atmospheric distillation techniques, the company has produced a range of award-winning expressions including iichiko Saiten, the first mixology-friendly shochu, and the brand’s original expression, iichiko Silhouette.

At 30% ABV, iichiko Special is made from 100% two-row barley and fermented with koji, the traditional ingredient behind Japanese foods famous for umami, like miso and soy sauce. The spirit boasts a round, subtle, and smooth feel on the palate and a complex, broad, and slightly savory nose, complimented by a balanced oak presence and spicy vanilla notes that pair with the base spirit, revealing long-lasting chocolate notes for a powerful finish. The spirit’s unique, complex flavor comes from a five to seven-year aging process within both American white oak casks and sherry casks.

“iichiko is thrilled to introduce our latest expression to the American market,” says Ken Oka, Manager of US Operations at iichiko Shochu. “This unique expression of shochu is unlike any other on the market currently. Aged for five years to seven years in both sherry and oak casks, the spirit boasts a complex, layered, whiskey-like profile alongside savory, umami notes typically found in shochu.”

Classified as a ‘honkaku shochu’, or a premium class of the spirit, iichiko is beloved in Japan, and is one of the most widely distributed Japanese spirits in the American market. To further the presence of shochu in the US, this release positions the brand as a leader in the category. iichiko Special can be enjoyed straight on the rocks, or as a base for an array of creative cocktails.

iichiko Special is available for purchase through several online retailers, including Umami Mart, Dekanta, and Kuraichi, or in-store via the online locator found HERE.

About iichiko Shochu

iichiko Shochu is the native spirit of Japan – a white spirit that’s incredibly rich in flavor, yet smooth and easy to drink with food. iichiko, pronounced EACH-ko, derives from a dialect spoken in the Oita Prefecture of Japan and translates to “it’s great.” iichiko is a true expression of a pristine natural environment. iichiko is crafted in Oita Prefecture on Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost island – a region famous for its clean air, lush greenery, dense cedar forests, mountainous terrain, and geothermal springs. The brand’s portfolio includes Iichiko Saiten and Iichiko Silhouette. www.iichiko.com

For More Information:

https://www.iichiko.com/special#special