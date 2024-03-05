Mom Water Expands Distribution as Case Sales Continue to Soar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Mom Water, the rapidly growing non-carbonated ready-to-drink beverage company, announced its continued nationwide expansion with increased distribution. With a focus on a presence in the New England region, Mom Water now extends its reach to six additional states, solidifying its availability in retail stores in 36 states across the country. Furthermore, with availability to 42 states through online sales, Mom Water is more accessible than ever to its expanding consumer base.

“We’re thrilled about our continued growth and expansion into new key areas,” says Kara Woolsey, CEO of Mom Water. “Our fans in the Northeast have been eagerly awaiting our drinks since we started, and it’s fantastic to be able to fulfill this demand. We’re looking forward to another record year and to unveil a number of exciting new offerings.”

This strategic distribution milestone includes Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Delaware, New Jersey and Nevada. Both of Mom Water’s brands, Mom Water and Dad Water, will be available across all of these new locations. Additionally, Dad Water will now be available in all 36 states where Mom Water is sold. This will more than quadruple the distribution of Dad Water, up from just seven states in its first year of production. In 2023, Mom Water’s retail store presence increased by 54% from the year prior, skyrocketing to over 21k stores nationwide. This includes successful entries into major retailers including Walmart, Meijer, Kroger, Total Wine & More, Trader Joe’s and numerous Target locations.

With case sales soaring by 53% percent from the previous year, Mom Water surpassed 743k cases sold in 2023. This reflects the widespread popularity of Mom Water’s carbonation-free cocktails and also underscores the increasing demand for high-quality ready-to-drink beverages. Anticipating another record-breaking year, Mom Water projects to sell over 1.25 million cases as it enters its fourth year of business.

As demand for these brands grows, the team has expanded to over 26 members in the past year. Joining the team as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sean Parisi brings over 20 years of beverage industry experience, including six years at Constellation Brands, leading national account sales teams across both their beer and wine & spirits divisions.

In the coming months, Mom Water has exciting plans, including releasing new flavors and a highly anticipated second variety pack.

About Mom Water

Founded by parents and partners, Jill and Bryce Morrison, Mom Water launched initially in 2021. New to the portfolio, Dad Water joined the lineup of personality-driven ready-to-drink beverages this year. Quenching thirst without the carbonation, their lightly spiked fruit-infused waters are some of the cleanest labels on shelves. Now available across more than half of the country and direct-to-consumer online, Mom Water continues to experience rapid growth – recently named one of Shaken’s Impact “Hot Brands.” It’s become known for rapidly selling out, viral TikToks and the most devoted fans.

For More Information:

https://drinkmomwater.com/