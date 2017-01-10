Jones Soda Co. Announces Winner of 4th Annual ‘Jonesin’ for a Fiat 500X’ Photo Contest

SEATTLE — (BUSINESS WIRE) — Jones Soda Co., a leading premium beverage company known for celebrating its fans with unique customer-designed packaging, today announced the Grand Prize Winner of the fourth annual “Jonesin’ for a Fiat 500X” summer photo contest. After 22 weeks of collecting incredible photos from fans, the winning photo by Courtney Hannibal from Chicago, Illinois was chosen by a panel of judges from Jones Soda and the FIAT brand. Courtney will take home the Grand Prize which includes a brand new Fiat 500X crossover, a one year’s supply of Jones Soda and have his winning photo featured on bottles of Jones Soda throughout North America in 2017!

“Each annual campaign has reinforced the passion, creativity and self-expression the FIAT and Jones Soda Brands evoke,” said Jennifer Cue, Chief Executive Officer, Jones Soda. “We look forward to continuing our successful partnership for years to come.”

“Our four-year partnership with Jones Soda Co. has successfully allowed us to engage consumers in the social media space to build uniquely branded content,” said Casey Hurbis, Head of FIAT Brand Communications-North America. “Together, we’ve been able to showcase the spirit of our two brands as captured by the eyes of our fans and followers, with photography that every year becomes more creative and distinctive. We’re thrilled to provide this year’s winner with a brand new Fiat 500X crossover.”

About FIAT Brand

The FIAT brand stands for discovery through passionate self-expression. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento – a small car that lives big. Italian at heart and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is sold in more than 100 countries and is synonymous with modern, simple design blending form, function, technology and a pride of ownership that is genuine.

In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L, the all-wheel-drive Fiat 500X crossover and the all-new Fiat 124 Spider. The FIAT brand continues to expand with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda, Jones Zilch®, Jones Stripped™ and LEMONCOCCO™ brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is known for its variety of flavors, made with cane sugar and other high quality ingredients and incorporating always-changing photos sent in from its consumers. The diverse product line of Jones offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and an all-naturally sweetened sparkling beverage with only 30 calories, and Lemoncocco™ non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones Soda is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.