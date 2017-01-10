Living Essentials Announces Sponsorship of Detroit Renegades Professional Gaming Team

Farmington Hills, MI – January 6, 2017 – Living Essentials, LLC, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY shots, announces the company’s sponsorship of the Detroit Renegades, North America’s premier multi-gaming eSports organization. As a key component of the sponsorship, The Detroit Renegades’ new Overwatch playing team, which made its debut at the Winter Premier Tournament where they won their first four rounds, is branded “The Detroit Renegades 5-hour ENERGY Overwatch Team.”

Owned by NBA power forward and video game enthusiast Jonas Jerebko, The Detroit Renegades features professional eSports players and teams in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, Super Smash Brothers, and Overwatch.

“This sponsorship by the makers of 5-hour ENERGY shots epitomizes our shared values of hard work, innovative marketing, and efficient operations,” said Jerebko. “As our first non-endemic sponsor, being headquartered in Michigan encourages a beneficial relationship to support our organization and players directly.”

This is Living Essentials’ first eSports sponsorship using the 5-hour ENERGY brand.

“The opportunity to enter the eSports space with a team right in our backyard that is also recognized globally is an excellent fit for our brand,” said Melissa Skabich, Living Essentials’ Communications Director. “The players have been using 5-hour ENERGY shots to help keep them feeling alert and energized during long stretches of game time, and we’re thrilled to help them in an official capacity.”

About 5-hour ENERGY®

5-hour ENERGY® is a liquid energy shot that provides a feeling of energy and alertness that lasts for hours. It contains a blend of B-vitamins and amino acids, zero sugar, four calories, and caffeine comparable to a cup of the leading premium coffee. 5-hour ENERGY® shots contain caffeine comparable to a cup of the leading premium coffee. It is available at retail outlets in the United States and Canada as well as throughout the U.K., Ireland, Spain, Portugal, and South Africa.

About The Detroit Renegades

Founded in March 2015, Renegades has since become a world-renowned eSports organization. Now owned by the NBA’s Jonas Jerebko, the organization rebranded as the Detroit Renegades. Featuring professional players and teams in the world’s largest competitive games, the Detroit Renegades features teams in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive™, Call of Duty®, Super Smash Brothers®, and Overwatch™ games*.

*Counter-Strike: Global Offensive™, Call of Duty®, Super Smash Brothers®, and Overwatch™ are registered trademarks and not affiliated with the makers of 5-hour ENERGY® products.