McCormick Distilling Introduces Triple Crown Whiskey

The ultimate stocking stuffer, Triple Crown introduces innovative flexible pouches too

WESTON, MO, Nov. 26, 2013 /PRNewswire/ – It is with great pomp and privilege that McCormick Distilling unveils the latest of its liquid jewels designed to add prestige and cachet to Americans’ stockings this year. Introducing Triple Crown whiskey, the ultimate in liquid luxury and the first-ever North American whiskey to offer innovative single and double serve flexible pouches.

“America is in the throes of an undeniable love affair with whiskey,” said Vic Morrison, Vice President of Marketing at McCormick Distilling. “With its superior taste and exceptional value, Triple Crown is set to rival all other whiskies, particularly during the holiday season as we celebrate convenient packaging and seasonal recipes.”

Dubbed the “U.S. Whiskey Boom,” global brands are continuing to see strong sales going into the annual holiday rush as a result of industry innovation, particularly from North American whiskies.1 Triple Crown has already won awards for taste and innovation and is poised for success considering the 20 percent sales increase whiskey categories have experienced in the past year alone.2

From whiskey-glazed potatoes to candy-apple sours, Triple Crown has America’s holiday whiskey needs officially covered with seasonal recipes and the introduction of their single and double serve flexible pouches. Flat, light and leak proof, these pouches are the perfect stocking stuffer, especially for those who love to camp, tailgate, or just rip and sip!

“Bulky bottles and broken glass are a thing of the past with our flexible pouches, which fit easily into your pocket and lay flat on top of packed coolers,” said Morrison.

Now hitting shelves in 38 states and counting, Triple Crown is retailing for approximately $1.99 for single serve pouches, $2.99for double serve pouches, $19.99 for a 750ml bottle, $23.99 for 1L and $36.99 for 1.75L.

Triple Crown, with its remarkably smooth taste and accessible price point is made with the finest North American ingredients and 70 years of experience. The final result is a delicately smooth whiskey with a deep amber color, rich character and signature notes of toffee which complement holiday recipes such as the ones below.

Candy Apple Sour

1.5 oz. Triple Crown Whiskey

0.5 oz. Apple Schnapps

1 oz. Cranberry Juice

Shake with ice and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an apple wheel.

Whiskey Glazed Potatoes

3 lbs. potatoes

2 cups crisp apples, peeled, cored and sliced

4 tbsp. unsalted butter

¾ cup honey

¾ cup pecans

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. ground nutmeg

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ cup Triple Crown Whiskey

Place the potatoes on a baking sheet and cook the potatoes whole, do not pierce. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Let cool once potatoes are soft.

In a small sauté pan over high heat, add the pecans and lightly toast. Add 4 tablespoons of butter, reduce the heat to medium, add the honey, cinnamon and nutmeg, and allow to simmer for 4 to 5 minutes. Add the Triple Crown Whiskey and continue to simmer for an additional 5 minutes.

Peel the potatoes and cut into slices. Butter the bottom and sides of an 8 by 8-inch baking dish. Arrange the potatoes, alternating with the apples. Pour the whiskey-pecan mixture over the top and place in the oven. Bake for 30 minutes, basting the top with the whiskey sauce once at 15 minutes.

Serve immediately

About McCormick Distilling Company

McCormick Distilling, located in historic Weston, Missouri, was founded in 1856 and is the oldest continuously operated distillery in the U.S. The McCormick portfolio of products includes nationally and internationally distributed brands such as McCormick Vodka, 360 Vodka, Tequila Rose, Tarantula Tequila, McCormick Irish Cream, Keke Beach and Montego Bay. Additional information on the privately-held corporation may be found at www.mccormickdistilling.com. Additional recipes and information is available at www.triplecrownwhiskey.com or www.facebook.com/triplecrownwhiskey.

——————————–

