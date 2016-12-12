Old Elk Distillery Introduces ‘Nooku,’ Bourbon Cream

Old Elk Distillery, an endeavor in innovation from OtterBox and Blue Ocean Enterprises founders Curt and Nancy Richardson, today introduced Nooku, the first true bourbon cream. Crafted using two premium ingredients – bourbon whiskey and fresh dairy cream – Nooku is the only spirit of its kind. This decadent libation, featuring spicy vanilla and toffee aromas, caramel flavor and a hearty burst of bourbon finish, is now available in Colorado.

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do, and our distillers at Old Elk Distillery have created a unique spirit with Nooku bourbon cream,” said Curt Richardson, founder of Old Elk Distillery. “The recipe – true barrel-aged straight bourbon blended with real dairy cream – is simple, but, the simplicity of using only two ingredients, with no added sugar or artificial coloring or flavors, is groundbreaking. It’s what sets Nooku apart and places our bourbon cream in a class of its own.”

Nooku’s craft begins with Old Elk’s straight bourbon, a high-malted barley mash bill matured in new, white oak barrels. Once the Old Elk bourbon is aged a minimum of two years, it is blended with real dairy cream from Creamy Creations (Batavia, NY) in an FDA-approved facility to create Nooku bourbon cream.

Nooku is a Native American name for the white snowshoe rabbit, a fast and bold, yet soft and smooth animal known for its lush coat and lightning speed. The same juxtaposition exists in Nooku – all the strength of bourbon, blended with the delicate qualities of decadent cream.

“Fort Collins is known for its craft spirits, and Old Elk is proud to be using our Colorado barrel-aged bourbon in Nooku,” said Chris Silber, manager of distilling at Old Elk Distillery. “After crafting several recipes to find the perfect balance of bourbon and cream, we are excited to share this unique and decadent libation with Coloradans, and invite them to indulge in Nooku on ice, in cocktails or savored in delicious recipes.”

Nooku (SRP $28.99) is categorized as a distilled spirit specialty and available at retail stores, restaurants and bars across Colorado. For more information, visit www.NookuBourbonCream.com, and connect with @NookuOfficial on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Real bourbon. Real cream. Nooku™ is the first bourbon cream made using only bourbon whiskey with fresh dairy cream. Because Nooku, a distilled spirit specialty from Old Elk™ Distillery in Fort Collins, Colo., is made with only two ingredients and without artificial coloring, flavoring or added sugar, it is the only spirit of its kind. Nooku is a Native American name for the white snowshoe rabbit – a fast and bold, yet soft and smooth animal known for its lush coat and lightning speed. The same juxtaposition exists in Nooku bourbon cream – all the strength of bourbon with the qualities of decadent cream. Nooku’s spicy vanilla and toffee aromas, caramel flavor and hearty burst of bourbon finish are perfect to indulge in over ice, in cocktails or savored in delicious recipes. Visit www.NookuBourbonCream.com for more information.

Old Elk™ Distillery – named best Colorado distillery at the New York International Spirits Competition – is the exclusive distiller of Dry Town Gin, Dry Town Vodka, and Nooku Bourbon Cream. Founded by Curt and Nancy Richardson, the innovators behind OtterBox and Blue Ocean Enterprises, Old Elk Distillery follows the Richardsons’ tradition of innovation by crafting spirits unlike any others. Led by a team of experienced and passionate distillers based in Fort Collins, Colo., Old Elk prides itself on developing premium, handcrafted vodka, gin and soon-to-be released bourbons.