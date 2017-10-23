Arteasan Secures Distribution with Carmela Foods

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (October 23, 2017) — Arteasans Beverages (“Arteasan”), makers of the only 5-calorie ready-to-drink iced tea infusions, today announced it has secured distribution with Carmela Foods, Inc. to continue its expansion into the Midwest region.

This strategic partnership with one of the leading regional specialty foods distributors will enable Arteasan to reach new partners in the Midwest, including specialty food retailers, restaurants, country clubs, hotels, and resorts. Since going into effect in September 2017, Arteasan has already landed in key accounts including Papa Joe’s, Market Square, Western Market, and more.

“We are excited to work with Carmela Foods, offering our deliciously better-for-you iced tea infusions to more retailers and consumers across the Midwest,” said Corina Flushing, Arteasan Co-Founder and COO. “Carmela Foods’ unique network will also help us strengthen our presence in the foodservice channel – a sector in which we’ve excelled in our core markets and where we continuously generate demand.”

Arteasan is an excellent fit for Carmela Foods, as the distributor strives to add new and innovative brands into its portfolio.

“From bringing them on as a new brand, the response from our customers has been nothing but positive feedback,” said Meredith Wykowski, Carmela Foods Buyer. “We are looking forward to continuing this partnership with Arteasan.”

This new distribution comes on the heels of Arteasan’s Midwest expansion with UNFI Next, UNFI’s pioneer program for emerging brands, gaining shelf space in top accounts such as Heinen’s, Tony’s Fresh Market, and Vince & Joe’s.

Arteasan’s expansion into the Midwest represents another milestone in becoming a national brand and amplifies the company’s rapid growth this year. In 2017, the company signed on 7 new distribution partnerships and launched in 10 new states across the country.

About Arteasans Beverages

Arteasans Beverages crafts delicious ready-to-drink 5-calorie iced tea infusions that contain less than 1 gram of sugar per bottle. Arteasan infusions blend fragrant teas with sumptuous fruits and unexpected botanicals from 5 continents and over 20 countries with the mission to deliver “a world of good” in every bottle. Currently available in six flavors, Arteasan beverages are naturally functional, non-GMO certified, OU Kosher, vegan and gluten-free. Founded by Fernando Rodriguez and Corina Flushing in 2014, Arteasans Beverages is based in North Miami Beach, Florida. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.arteasan.com or contact info@arteasan.com.

About Carmela Foods

Carmela Foods is a full service regional specialty food, estate wine, prime meat and premium seafood distributor that focuses on staying ahead of the industry trends to keep our customers on the cutting edge of the food industry in both foodservice and retail. We distribute to specialty food retailers, restaurants, country clubs, hotels, resorts and wine establishments throughout the entire state of Michigan and Northern Ohio. To introduce new products to our customers we hold two food shows every year, as well as food service demos and promotions. We have five buyers purchasing products from across the world, along with twenty salespeople servicing all different regions of Michigan and Northern Ohio. We operate a fleet of temperature controlled trucks daily to service our growing customer base. Our warehouse is 70,000 square feet with dry, cooler and frozen temperature control, located in Fraser Michigan.