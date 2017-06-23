DRINKmaple Debuts New Flavors at 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show

ALBANS, VT (June 21, 2017) – DRINKmaple, maker of the nation’s leading maple water, is announcing three new flavors at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, New York taking place June 25 to 27, 2017. Offering twists on the brand’s classic maple and watermelon waters, the new flavors seamlessly enhance DRINKmaple’s current lineup of healthful hydration.

The new flavors include Grapefruit Maple Water, a flavored version of DRINKmaple Organic Maple Water (launched May 2014), and Tart Cherry Watermelon Water and Lime Watermelon Water, flavored versions of DRINKmelon Organic Watermelon Water (launched August 2016). All five skus will be showcased and sampled at booth #6337.

“We are very excited to launch three new flavors at this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show,” said Kate Weiler, co-founder and CEO of DRINKmaple. “Each offers a familiar taste for the consumer while also being extremely complimentary to maple or watermelon water. We think people will be drawn to the new products’ refreshing flavor combinations as well as their superior nutritional profiles.”

New Launches

Grapefruit Maple Water is a refreshing twist on DRINKmaple. Similar to the original, Grapefruit Maple Water is just 30 calories per 12 fluid ounce bottle and is loaded with 46 naturally occurring vitamins and minerals including electrolytes, calcium, antioxidants and prebiotics. The hydrating beverage has more manganese than a cup of kale and half the sugar of coconut water.

DRINKmelon spinoffs Tart Cherry Watermelon Water and Lime Watermelon Water both pack a flavorful punch. Tart Cherry combines organic watermelons with organic tart cherry juice, which has been known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while Lime offers a thirst-quenching burst of citrus flavor. Both skus maintain the naturally nutritious properties of watermelon, including potassium, citrulline and vitamin C.

All natural flavors used in the new beverages are derived from the essence from real fruit and are all-natural, vegan, non-GMO and dairy-free. No sugars or artificial ingredients have been added. MSRP is $2.99 and the product is shelf-stable for 24 months. The new launches will be available for purchase in grocery stores at the end of the summer.

Distribution Updates

In addition to innovation, DRINKmaple has been busy on the distribution front, expanding rapidly across the country including a national rollout with CVS. Other new retailers include Hannafords, New Seasons, Whole Foods Midwest and Florida (5 US regions – others are North Atlantic, Southwest, Mid Atlantic – 6 in total including the U.K.), Earthfare, Sprouts, Market Basket, Safeway, Fairway Market, Hyvee and Spartan Nash.

DRINKmaple products can be found in more than 14,000 conventional and natural grocers, specialty food stores, restaurants and fitness studios across the U.S. and is available internationally in nine countries in Europe, including the U.K.

