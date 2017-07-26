Fairlife Introduces SuperKids Ultra-Filtered Milk with DHA Omega-3

CHICAGO, IL (July 25, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Health and wellness company fairlife, LLC disrupts the dairy category once again with the introduction of fairlife® SuperKids™ ultra-filtered milk and fairlife® SuperKids™ Chocolate ultra-filtered milk. With 125mg of DHA Omega-3 per serving, 12 grams of protein, 35% of the daily value of calcium and no lactose the new product is now rolling out nationwide.

fairlife® SuperKids™ has 125mg of DHA, compared to the leading DHA omega-3 milk which has 32mg. Learn more about fairlife® SuperKids™ nutritional value below and see how your milk stacks up to fairlife’s with our product comparison tool.

“As a mom of four (and now a grandmother of triplets), we started fairlife because we believed milk could and should be even better for today’s families,” said Sue McCloskey, Co-Founder of fairlife. “Our fairlife® SuperKids™ ultra-filtered milks are taking this idea one step further thanks to the addition of DHA Omega-3. I’m super excited about this launch and hope parents everywhere are too.”

The addition of DHA paired with fairlife’s unique patented cold-filtration process provides consumers and their families with another high quality value-added milk that tastes great. The farms of fairlife lead the industry with their commitment to milk quality, animal care, and environmental sustainability.

Superior Nutrition Paired with Superior Farming

fairlife® SuperKids™ and the rest of the fairlife products are produced by a co-op of family-owned dairy farms, Select Milk Producers, who believe that producing better milk means doing it in a better way. Dedicated to milk quality, top notch animal care practices and environmental sustainability, they lead the industry in a way that’s better for cows, better for the planet and better for people. fairlife is fully traceable back to the dairies the milk comes from, providing unparalleled safety reassurance.

fairlife® SuperKids™ ultra-filtered milk is available in a 52oz bottle for $4.49 MSRP or in 8oz 4 packs at $5.99 MSRP. To learn more about fairlife, visit fairlife.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About fairlife, LLC

fairlife, LLC is a health and wellness dairy company that produces and markets premium-quality, value-added, great tasting dairy products – from farmers who share your values – delivering real food nutrition that provides you with the vitality you need to live a fulfilled life. fairlife, LLC’s patented cold filtration process filters milk to increase natural protein and minerals and decrease lactose and sugar. In 2012, Select Milk Producers entered into a partnership with The Coca-Cola Company to form fairlife, LLC. The Coca-Cola Company is the distribution partner for the products that fairlife, LLC, creates, market and sells. fairlife, LLC owns and operates its own state-of-the-art plant in Michigan. fairlife, LLC, produces fairlife ultra-filtered milk, a high protein, reduced sugar great-tasting beverage for the whole family, Core Power, a high protein milkshake for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, and YUP!, a delicious line of flavored milks.