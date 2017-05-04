HFactor Unveils a New Look

New York, NY (May 2, 2017) – HFactor, the United States’ first-to-market functional water that caters to the health, wellness and lifestyle challenges and needs of today’s active consumers, announced a complete redesign of its packaging. To upgrade functionality, HFactor’s award-winning Hydro-Pack – acclaimed for its ability to effectively retain hydrogen – will now feature an easy-open twist-off spout. In addition, the new look-and-feel will include an enhanced hour-glass structure, along with a revamped modern aesthetic.

The new spout will replace the brand’s “rip and sip” top and has undergone multiple rounds of research and development to ensure its composite of specially-formulated materials retain HFactor’s industry-leading levels of hydrogen. The distinctive pouch has retained its signature aquatic look, now reflecting a sleeker and more minimalist design. Additional pouch upgrades include a matte finish, horizontal logo, the introduction of a blue-green color palette and more prominently featured product benefits.

“While our original package was praised for its unique ergonomic design, we recognize the challenges of our rip-top,” said Gail Levy, Founder and CEO of HFactor. “Fitting our Hydro-Pack with an easy to open spout that still retains hydrogen is a proud moment for our company. As our retail presence is slated to expand exponentially over the next several months, I could not be more excited to introduce our customers to HFactor’s newest packaging.”

The new packaging will roll out in stores nationwide and online beginning May 2, 2017 and, for the first time ever, will now be available in an easy-to-open 12-pack designed specifically to fit neatly into refrigerators. This announcement comes on the heels of HFactor’s expansion into Jet.com and GIANT Food Stores nationwide. HFactor is currently available at more than 1,100 retail stores, including GNC, 7-11 and CIBO Express, in addition to a variety of independent health & wellness retailers and on Amazon.com.

About HFactor

Founded in 2013, HFactor is the first functional water supercharged with the documented benefits of hydrogen – a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. HFactor is naturally infused with hydrogen to provide refreshing hydration plus therapeutic benefits for fitness, health and lifestyle recovery and wellness. It comes in a carry-anywhere pouch that optimizes the integrity and pureness of its hydrogen content, which is created without additional chemicals or magnesium. Sourced and packaged in the United States, HFactor is a premium product that was specifically developed for multi-channel mass distribution. Currently, HFactor is available at more than 1,100 retail stores, including GNC, GIANT Food Stores and CIBO Express, as well as influential independent health & wellness retailers, and on the HFactor website and on Amazon.com. www.hfactorwater.com