NACS 2017 Video: HEYDAY Founder On Filling a Gap in Coffee

Appearing at NACS 2017 in Chicago just eight months after launching in Whole Foods and H-E-B stores in Texas, HEYDAY Cold-Brewed Coffee is eying a deeper dive in the ready-to-drink coffee market. Speaking with BevNET, founder and CEO Bart Smith discussed his vision for the company — which is his first foray in the beverage industry — and how HEYDAY is positioning itself as an affordable, tasty, and non-indulgent cold brew.

“When you look at cold brew specifically there’s a lot of black RTDs, black concentrates typically at higher price points,” Smith said. “Then on the flavor side it’s a lot of sugar and it’s a lot of milk. HEYDAY really is that bridge, that middle gap, where it’s a flavorful drinking experience but it’s a healthier, more natural approach.”

Since launching at Natural Products Expo West 2017 in March, Austin-based HEYDAY has picked up distribution in the New York metro area through Big Geyser and has utilized shows such as NACS to dig deeper into channels beyond grocery, Smith said.