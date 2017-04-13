REBBL Announces Two New Hires

Adaptogen-powered elixir brand REBBL has announced a pair of new veteran hires to lead its sales and marketing departments.

Chuck Engle joins REBBL as the its senior vice president of sales, while Rusti Porter, a former vice president of marketing at Kraft Foods-owned jerky brand Krave, was appointed as senior vice president of marketing.

Engle, a graduate of the University of Colorado – Boulder, brings extensive experience in the natural and organic space to the role, having served as senior vice president of sales at KIND Healthy Snacks since 2013. Prior to that, he was vice president of sales at Stonyfield Organic, following two years spent as vice president of national accounts at Hostess Brands. Engle has also held various positions at PepsiCo over a decade-long stint with the soda giant prior to joining Hostess.

“I found my way to REBBL first as a consumer,” Engle told BevNET in an e-mail. “I was drawn to the unique flavors, plant-based ingredients and its reputation among friends and family for being absolutely delicious. As I learned more about the brand mission, culture and social commitment to stop human trafficking, I knew that I needed to be a part of this incredible team!”

Like Engle, Porter has a background in beverage; the Ohio State University graduate was previously employed as an on/off premise specialist and later a regional marketing manager at Diageo. She then moved to glaceau as a regional marketing manager and, following the brand’s $4.18 billion sale to Coca-Cola in 2007, continued at Coke as a general manager for Vitaminwater in Johannesburg, South Africa and then as a senior marketing manager.

Prior to making the move to Krave in 2013, Porter spent three years as marketing director for Anchor Brewers and Distillers in San Francisco, helping the brand launch five new brands in the U.S.