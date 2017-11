Ralph & Charlie’s Juice has launched a new 33.8 oz. package in the New York metro area and Long Island. The new line includes five varieties — Mango Carrot, Green Apple Kiwi, 100% Carrot, Multi Vitamin and Ruby Red Grapefruit Pom — and are now available in over 1200 stores.

The company aims to be in 3,500 stores by the end of the year.