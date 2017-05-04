UPTIME Energy Announces Matt Merson as SVP of Sales

LOS ANGELES, CA (May 1, 2017) – UPTIME Energy, Inc., the makers of one of the fastest growing food and beverage brands in the US today announced the hiring of Matt Merson, new Senior Vice President of Sales for the US. This key hire comes at a pivotal time in the company’s growth where the brand has experienced over 18,000% increase in the first 34 months of business.

Merson is a highly seasoned sales executive coming to UPTIME Energy with a wealth of experience having spent more than 26 years in the food and beverage industry and most notably the last three years as Vice President of Sales for Boxed Water. Prior to Boxed Water, Matt held senior sales positions at Zico Coconut Water, Glaceau (vitaminwater & smartwater), and Coca-Cola.

“Matt’s extensive knowledge and strong relationships in the beverage industry paired with his proven track record for building emerging brands make him the ideal candidate to lead UPTIME’s Sales team,” said Benjamin Kim, CEO of UPTIME Energy. “We are focused on building an unparalleled team of highly-talented individuals who will help bring the brand to the next level.”

Joining the UPTIME Energy team was a clear next step for the veteran beverage sales executive who has chosen to work for emerging brands with a strong consumer pull and clear functionality. UPTIME Energy, the first-to-market in premium ready-to-drink energy is currently available in 40+ states and the brand has more than doubled its national distribution in the past 120 days. Merson will manage the development of a strong national DSD network as well as help launch UPTIME into top national retail chains.

“I am passionate about disruptive brands and UPTIME Energy is exactly that. With the energy category ripe for stratification, UPTIME is perfectly positioned to own its place as the leader in premium energy. I am excited to join such a great brand and to be a part of a team with such a compelling brand proposition,” said Merson.

About UPTIME Energy, Inc.

UPTIME Energy Inc. is an energy supplement brand and one of the fastest growing food and beverage companies in the United States. Launched in July 2014, UPTIME’s energy supplement (RTD) in a tall, sleek aluminum 12oz bottle is first-to-market in premium energy. Both UPTIME Original and Sugar Free provide a delicious, light and sparkling blend of citrus flavors infused with premium ingredients like Ginseng, Gingko Biloba, and CoQ10. Each drink delivers a balanced boost of energy and contains as much caffeine as a small cup of premium brewed coffee. NO Sodium. Non-GMO and Gluten-Free. The demand for functional, non-extreme energy has landed UPTIME partnerships with top distributors such as Anheuser-Busch and Miller-Coors, as well as regional and national retailers including 7-Eleven, Chevron, Circle K, Fastrip, GNC, HEB, Loaf ‘n Jug, Murphy USA, QuikStop, RaceTrac, Sunoco, Turkey Hill, and Vintners. See how UPTIME has redefined energy and experience ‘How Energy Should Feel’.