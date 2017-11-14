Valley Distributors Announces Purchase of Federal Distributors

OAKLAND, Maine — Valley Distributors today announced that it is acquiring Federal Distributors of Lewiston, ME. Additionally, the company introduced a new operating name for the combined companies: Valley Beverage. Terms of the asset purchase were not disclosed.

“We are very excited about the growth opportunities and the great new markets that the acquisition of Federal Distributors will bring,” said Michael Runser, president of Valley Beverage. “Our goal is to improve upon the family-owned legacies of both companies. We look forward to working with the experienced team at Federal Distributors.”

“Federal Distributors has been a family success story for more than 70 years,” said John Cronin, president. “After careful consideration, we decided that Valley Beverage was the best company to assume ownership. We know Valley Beverage will maintain our high standards of customer service.”

Valley Beverage will maintain both distribution facilities in Lewiston and Oakland.

About Valley Beverage

Valley Beverage was founded in 1974 and distributes national and local craft beers and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the central Maine region. Its distribution facilities are located on Belgrade Rd., Oakland and Lisbon Rd., Lewiston.