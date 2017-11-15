Vero Water Announces Social Media Campaign to Benefit Whole World Water

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — VERO WATER, a leading provider of luxury still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry, today announced a social media campaign in partnership with WHOLE WORLD Water. The campaign will launch in December 2017 in participating Vero Water restaurant clients, and run through World Water Day on March 22nd 2018.

The campaign invites restaurant patrons to take part in helping to end the global water crisis, by taking a photo of Vero Water and tagging it #VeroGivesCleanWater. For every original photo of Vero Water tagged, Vero will donate $1 to Whole World Water to help fund projects that bring clean and safe drinking water to those in need around the world.

“It’s hard to believe in this day and age, more than one billion people worldwide are still without access to clean and safe drinking water” said David Deshe, Co-founder and President of Vero Water who is also a WHOLE WORLD Water Trustee. “Through this campaign we hope to raise awareness of this crisis, and engage and inspire restaurant patrons across the nation to help us bring an end to it.”

The campaign will be promoted at participating Vero Water establishments through table tents and menu mentions all provided to Vero Water clients free of charge.

VERO WATER is served to over 35 million consumers a year from coast-to-coast in over 40 states. The company aims to raise awareness among these constituents and leverage its critical mass to really make a difference.

“We are excited to partner with Vero Water on this campaign” said Karena Albers, Founder of WHOLE WORLD Water. “Every dollar that is raised will be invested in sustainable, innovative projects all over the world”.

Vero Water is committed to meeting the growing demands of consumers and the hospitality industry for sustainability. Transforming tap water results in a significant reduction in food miles and carbon footprint versus sourcing, bottling and transporting bottled water, often from various countries thousands of miles away from the end consumer. Bottle waste is minimized as the signature luxury VERO WATER bottles are reusable– sanitized and refilled on-premise.

About VERO WATER

Vero Water is a healthy lifestyle choice for Inspired Living. VERO WATER is a leading provider of luxury still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry. Vero offers exceptionally great tasting still and sparkling water that is an affordable alternative to bottled water for consumers, more sustainable for the environment, and a more profitable brand for the hospitality industry versus traditional bottled water brands. Vero’s proprietary purification and bottling process enables hospitality and business clients to purify, bottle and serve Vero still and sparkling water on-premise and on-demand. Served perfectly chilled from a luxury branded bottle with every pour, Vero’s signature taste is pure and crisp – noted by a distinctively luxurious mouthfeel and a light and refreshing finish. A profile that cleanses the palate, enabling the taste of the food and drinks to be at the center of the dining experience. The exceptional water taste and quality, combined with the unparalleled level of concierge service provided to its clients, has propelled Vero Water into many of the most acclaimed restaurants nationwide, firmly establishing it as the water brand proudly served by the most demanding and successful chefs, restaurateurs and owner operators in the hospitality industry. verowater.com

About WHOLE WORLD Water

Developed to end the global water crisis, WHOLE WORLD Water works to unite the hospitality and tourism industry to filter, bottle, and sell their own water, and contribute 10% of the proceeds to the WHOLE WORLD Water Fund. 100% of the monies raised are invested in clean and safe drinking water projects.

History – Founded in 2014 by award winning documentary filmmaker Karena Albers, and Jenifer Willig, former CEO of the (RED) campaign. The core belief of WHOLE WORLD Water is that businesses can play a significant part in solving environmental and social issues, while also improving their bottom line.

About the WHOLE WORLD Water Fund – The WHOLE WORLD Water Fund is a UK registered charity (#1154199). It was established to radically increase resources to provide access to clean and safe water to communities around the world. To-date, the Fund has invested in 17 projects, bringing access to clean and safe water to over 250,000 people worldwide. Ambassadors include: Sir Richard Branson, Rich Wolf, David de Rothschild, Yves Behar, Graham Hill, Ben Elliot, Waris Ahluwalia, Gabriel Byrne, Stanley Johnson, Natasha Khan, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, among others.