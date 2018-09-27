4Pure Undergoes Packaging Update for Expo East Debut

Cumberland, Me.— 4Pure, maker of maple-sweetened organic lemonades, unveiled a vibrant new look at Expo East this month. The Maine-based beverage company has reimagined its slim-profile bottles with an inviting palette of bold colors that spotlight the brand’s simple ingredients and supply chain transparency.

A refreshing balance of tangy lemon juice and smooth whole fruit pureés, 4Pure features only four minimally processed ingredients per bottle. Gently sweetened with New England-tapped maple syrup, the company’s flagship trio—Pure Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade—has secured placement in UNFI’s portfolio of better-for-you brands after capturing the attention of buyers at Expo West earlier this year.

4Pure strives to challenge the stale perception of shelf-stable RTD with cleanest-in-category ingredients and a push for approachable functionality. Each 12oz bottle delivers 3g of gut-friendly dietary fiber from real fruit at a snack-sensible 120 calories. “In bringing 4Pure to market,” says company founder and CEO, Will Boyle, “I wanted to honor the homespun tradition of my Mom’s lemonade, but with a nod to contemporary nutrition. We recognize consumer demands for fewer calories, real flavors, and no refined sugars, artificial sugars or sugar alcohols.” Boyle sees 4Pure as a key option for filling the grab-and-go gap between RTD’s that are more function-specific or adult-oriented—cold brew, kombucha, protein smoothies—and the limited better-for-you options found in center store.

“There’s no learning curve or acquired taste for lemonade,” Boyle explains, “and our soft-launch demo program this spring showed us the demand and appreciation that consumers have for affordable and unfussy organics.” Vegan, paleo-friendly and naturally gluten free, 4Pure has found early traction with independent retailers in its native Maine, as well as QSR accounts on the West Coast. “We shipped 3 cases of 4Pure to a little neighborhood taco shop in California; they were sold out 2 days. Enhancing the everyday meal experience with a family-friendly option gives us an exciting future in foodservice.”

Poised for a national rollout in Q1 2019, 4Pure will hit the shelf with an SRP of $2.59. Confident in the brand’s “less is more” approach to tasty hydration, Boyle’s team hopes to engage consumers with distribution across multiple channels of retail, grocery and foodservice. “We’ve spent the year building a strong foundation,” says Boyle, “and now we’re ready to sell and to share.”

About 4Pure

4Pure organic lemonades are a refreshingly clean-label twist on an all-American tradition. Gently sweetened with sustainable, New England-tapped maple syrup and real fruit purees, each bottle contains only 4 ingredients, 120 calories and zero artificial anything. Headquartered in Maine, the company was founded by Will Boyle to bring fun, flavor and functionality together in a convenient, adventure-ready drink. Vegan, paleo-friendly, gluten free and kosher, 4Pure is currently available in Southern California and the Northeastern US. Please visit www.drink4pure.com for more info.