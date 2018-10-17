Alkaline88 CBD Infused Water To Hit Market At End Of Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSXV and OTCQB: WTER) (the “Company”), with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88®, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, A88 Infused Beverage Division, Inc. (“A88 Infused”), has entered into an exclusive formulation, development, and supply agreement (the “Agreement”) with American Nutritional Products Inc. (“ANP”), headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

This Agreement solidifies our ongoing relationship with ANP to finalize the formulations for our Cannabinol (CBD) and infused products. ANP has agreed to initially develop 5 to 7 functional waters including 3 to 4 in the CBD area and 2 to 3 in the vitamin and antioxidant segment. Each will be uniquely formulated to match both consumer demands and taste profiles. Under the terms of the Agreement, A88 Infused will be granted the exclusive right to products developed by ANP, which will be used in the development of our new line of infused beverages, including:

Hemp-Derived CBD Infused Alkaline88® Water

Vitamin infused CBD Alkaline88® water

Including Vitamin B12 and Chlorophyll

Vitamin Based “Energy” Alkaline88® water

Sparkling CBD Alkaline88® water

Naturally flavored Alkaline88® water (watermelon, blackberry lemon, blood orange, and peach mango)

“For over 25 years, Maria Watson, President and CEO of ANP, has been an industry leader in the nutraceutical world. Her formulation team has over 40 years of experience in the development and marketing of infused beverages containing CBD, nutraceuticals, and organic flavoring, making them an ideal partner to work with in the development of our new line of products. We both recognized the synergies of our companies and this agreement was a logical extension of our recently signed co-packing agreement. The depth of knowledge and expertise provided by ANP will ensure that A88 Infused is able to introduce some of its infused beverages to market by the end of this calendar year,” stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

“Alkaline88® is one of the only national brands fully committed to this space. In order to take advantage of this unique position, we have engaged ANP to develop a cadre of distinct and exceptional products now so as consumer preferences change and the market develops, we can be ready to meet demand. Many of the formulations have already been completed for a number of these products and shelf life and bio availability testing should be completed shortly to allow for a late 2018 launch of some of these infused products. The Company is currently working on an international roll-out specifically eyeing the newly legalized Canadian recreational cannabis market,” concluded Mr. Wright.

“We are thrilled to be working with a national brand like Alkaline88®. Together we are finalizing development of our formulations and products at ANP in order to launch into the U.S. and Canadian market. We have worked tirelessly to be ready for this opportunity. In addition to our industry leading nutraceutical formulations, ANP is one of the only International Center for Cannabis Therapy (ICCT) Certified plants in the United States. This allows us to bring a unique skill set to our CBD product development. We have relationships with some of the best doctors and scientists in both the CBD and nutraceutical space. We believe some of our Ayurveda formulations will give A88 Infused a significant advantage in delivering great tasting and bio available products to their customers. We are excited to be a part of the next chapter of Alkaline88®’s growth story,” concluded Maria Watson, President and CEO of American Nutritional Products, Inc.

The infused beverage and CBD industry is rapidly expanding, with over 83% of consumers demanding some sort of nutritional or functional benefit to their water and The Hemp Business Journal projecting that the worldwide CBD market will grow from $202 million last year to $2.1 billion by 2020. The U.S. government has not ignored this growing trend, given the DEA’s recent decision to remove CBD as a Schedule 1 Drug and the provisions included within the pending 2018 Farm Bill, which would remove industrial hemp from Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act and allow the USDA to federally regulate hemp and its byproducts, which include CBD. We hope to see similar developments which will allow us to bring our hemp-derived CBD alkaline water to market once all approvals have been obtained.

The Company fully intends to comply with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its hemp-derived CBD infused alkaline water and other nutraceutical product lines and will not pursue the production or sale of CBD infused products until legally permitted and all necessary approvals have been obtained.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSXV and OTCQB: WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing for retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88® water beverage products. Visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About American Nutritional Products

Headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, ANP is a state-of-the-art manufacturer that is able to produce capsules, liquids, powders, proteins, amino acids, and energy drinks. ANPs formulation team has over 40 years’ experience in formulating and the manufacturing facility is NSF cGMP certified, FDA registered, and ICCT certified. For more information visit: http://anp-nv.com/

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88®is a premier 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.