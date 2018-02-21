Sunshine Beverages Appoints New COO

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunshine Beverages, a beverage company based in Winston-Salem, NC, has hired industry veteran Jack Tally as Chief Operating Officer. Tally, who had worked with Sunshine since September 2017 in a senior consultancy role, will lead the company’s distribution and operations systems.

Sunshine Beverages produces, markets and sells a “better-for-you” energy beverage, branded Sunshine, which is quickly expanding across the Southeast with three refreshing flavors: Ginger Berry, Blueberry Lemonade, and Clementine Twist. Teall Capital, a private equity company based in Winston-Salem, NC; Atlanta, GA; and San Francisco, CA, became majority owner of Sunshine Beverages, through one of its investments in 2017.

Prior to joining Sunshine, Tally was Executive Vice President of Le Bleu Corporation, a multi-million-dollar water company also based in North Carolina. While at Le Bleu, he led the company’s sales, marketing, and distribution expansion, and helped grow the company into one of the top bottled water brands in the Southeast. During his tenure at Le Bleu, Tally also served as Executive Vice President of health and wellness subsidiary, Nature’s Pearl. Tally helped grow Nature’s Pearl into a multi-national brand and company with millions of dollars in sales.

Earlier in his career, Tally co-founded and served as President and Chief Operating Officer of First Fruits Beverage Company, which bottled for national brands, including Bai, Neuro, GNC, and Allsport. Tally’s career also includes a beverage consulting business, where he worked with a number of America’s leading beverage companies.

“We are delighted to add a leader of Jack’s caliber and experience to our rapidly growing enterprise,” said Lizzie Ward, President of Sunshine. “He brings a tremendous track record of building distribution networks and successful teams in this industry.”

Tally will be located in the Winston-Salem, NC headquarters of Sunshine, which is now distributed across the Southeast in major retail outlets like Food Lion, Kroger, Publix and Lowes Foods.

About Teall Capital

Teall Capital is a privately-held set of investments in innovative, high-growth potential lifestyle brands and services. The company’s leadership has extensive experience in sports, media, marketing, and entertainment, and the group provides its operating companies deep expertise in a number of disciplines: corporate strategy, organizational management, culture and training, financial strategy, employee operations, recruiting, and expert legal diligence.

Teall Capital is led by Ben C. Sutton, Jr. and an executive management team that built and expanded four national market-leading businesses in the college sports space: IMG College Media, IMG Seating, IMG College Licensing and IMG Ticketing. Teall invests in complementary organizations that can strategically work together to realize greater value, sharing in expertise, thought leadership, and networks.

About Sunshine Beverages

Sunshine is a fast-growing beverage company based in Winston-Salem, NC offering better-for-you energy drinks with great sparkling taste and no extreme ingredients. The company’s beverages are available in three delicious flavors—Ginger Berry, Clementine Twist, and Blueberry Lemonade—all of which are packed with vitamins, electrolytes, and just enough caffeine to deliver the perfect pick-me-up. In a market overrun with extreme energy drinks, Sunshine is pioneering efforts to redefine the energy category by bringing good energy to consumers with the promise of great taste, no artificial flavors, lower sugars, and only 60 calories per can. Learn more at drinkthesunshine.com.